The Fort Payne Senior Center, nutrition and activities area, housed in the DeKalb County Transportation and Council on Aging building held its grand reopening on Tuesday following a year-long closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For many communities, senior centers are a visible focal point offering a variety of services and programs for older individuals in the five main aspects of personal health which include health, social, educational, recreational and nutrition categories.
Fort Payne Senior Center Manager Jean Reed, Council on Aging Activities Coordinator Joyce Rabinowitz and COA Director Emily McCamy welcomed seniors back with a Hawaiian theme celebration.
“It is always a pleasure to plan things for our seniors, and such a joy to see them enjoy their friends and the festivities,” said Reed and Rabinowitz. “We wanted it to be a fun and exciting time for them.”
The day featured live music by Jack Martin and His Merry Men, who performed at various functions for the seniors and is made up of bandmates Jack Martin, Donnie Owen, Jackie Owen and Billy Roberts.
“Jack and his band have always been gracious and come through at the last minute,” said Reed. “The seniors love their music and are always appreciative of their service.”
With approximately 51 guests in attendance, the seniors expressed their excitement for the reopening and ability to reconnect with old friends.
Also in attendance during Tuesday's festivities were DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden, Chief Deputy Brad Gregg, Captain Brad Edmondson and DeKalb County Circuit Clerk Todd Greeson, who all provided the seniors with goodie bags.
“Sally Jo Wright from Hospice furnished us with a beautiful Hawaiian-themed cake and goodie bags,” said Reed.
The seniors enjoyed a lunch prepared by the staff with donated items from family and friends.
McCamy said DeKalb County's senior activity centers have begun opening back up individually with each center opening for normal activities on a date that works best for them.
The staff sent a special thanks to volunteer assistants Lynn King and Theresa Pruitt, as well as Junior Volunteers Russell Beam and Damon Thompson.
“We could never pull off these functions without our volunteers, who did a fantastic job,” said Reed and Rabinowitz.
They said seeing the smiles and hearing the laughter of all the seniors returning to the center is a memory they will always treasure.
“Their faces remind us that memories and good friends are to be treasured,” said the staff.
The DeKalb County Council on Aging is located at 600 Tyler Ave, SE in Fort Payne.
For regular updates follow DeKalb County Transportation and Council on Aging on Facebook @DeKalbCoA and if you're interested in joining a senior center call 256-845-8590 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.