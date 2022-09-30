Congress considers mental health funding

Kayla Magbie and House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter.

 Contributed Photo

House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, has led the effort in Alabama to provide funding for the state’s public schools. 

He spoke as a special guest this week at the Third Annual Mental Health Coordinator Conference in Tuscaloosa, where coordinators met to brainstorm ideas together and to highlight what is working in different school districts. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.