Congress considers mental health funding

House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, has led the effort in Alabama to provide funding for the state’s public schools.
He spoke as a special guest this week at the Third Annual Mental Health Coordinator Conference in Tuscaloosa, where coordinators met to brainstorm ideas together and to highlight what is working in different school districts.
“We discuss things that may not work well and ways to improve,” said Kayla Magbie, the mental health coordinator for Fort Payne City Schools who was instrumental in Alabama’s push to appropriate more funding for addressing mental health directly in the schools. “Leader Ledbetter was a special guest. He gave us words of encouragement.”
H.R. 7780, aka the “Mental Health Matters Act”, passed 220-205. Congressman Robert Aderholt, R-Haleyville, voted against it.
The “Mental Health Matters Act” would require federal actions to increase access to school-based mental and behavioral health care.
It would create federal grants to increase the number of school-based mental health service providers and establish requirements for institutions of higher education concerning students with disabilities.
It would award 5-year grants to help schools pay for hiring school counselors, social workers, a school psychologist and provide tuition credits to graduate students participating in the pipeline program.
Attention would be provided to at-risk students in schools who are disabled, homeless, children of incarcerated parents, children exposed to substance misuse at home, currently in or aging out of foster care, children who’ve been victims of or witnessed domestic violence, children who’ve been victims of or witnessed human trafficking, children whose parent or caregiver is a member of the U.S. military who has been deployed, migratory children, English learners, or LGBTQ+ youth.
The bill would require school-based mental health services providers to utilize best practices determined by the American School Counselor Association, National Association of Social Workers, School Social Work Association of America, and National Association of School Psychologists and other relevant organizations.
