Courts brace for long-term impacts from COVID-19

DeKalb County District Attorney Mike O’Dell said the social isolation of a pandemic appears to be lowering the frequency of some crimes, but he’s concerned that families spending all day, every day, for weeks in close quarters may result in more instances of domestic violence and child abuse.
“We can only speculate that the number of incidences of these two particular crimes would increase since victims are greatly limited in how they can respond to these attacks, and their ability to report them,” O’Dell said.
“These victims become ever more vulnerable under the circumstances of an ‘isolation.’ We are quite concerned about these crimes, in particular, and would imagine a significant rise in reported offenses after the isolation is lifted, and life gets back to ‘normal,’” he said.
Anyone experiencing intimate partner, sexual or family abuse or violence, can call the National Domestic Violence hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).
Circuit Clerk Todd Greeson noted media reports of increased alcohol sales, saying that while some may use drugs or alcohol as coping mechanisms, they can also provoke the same effect as tossing dynamite on a flame.
Assessing the impact of community-wide efforts to self-isolate remains difficult because of the unprecedented nature of rapidly-developing events.
“So far, I believe crime has been down in terms of burglaries, for example, due to folks being at home and in a position to protect their families and property,” O’Dell said. “The sheriff’s office appears to be continuing a vigorous drug enforcement, but violent crime being reported and having to be investigated seems down quite a bit.”
Tyler Pruett, public information officer for Sheriff Nick Welden, said the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office agrees with O’Dell’s assessment.
He said DCSO has more patrols on the highways, mindful of the fact that school resource officers are out with schools closed.
“We continue to protect the citizens from the negative effects of drugs and putting pressure on drug trafficking crimes,” Pruett said.
While law enforcement continues to investigate active cases at this time, Greeson said the serving of papers for less serious offenses has been delayed due to the threat poised to deputies while there’s no vaccine to immunize against COVID-19.
Greeson’s office is grappling with processing a large number of absentee ballots ahead of the rescheduled GOP primary run-off election in July.
Assistant District Attorney Bob Johnston said the need for social distancing has had an obvious impact on jury trials, which were delayed due to administrative orders from Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Supreme Court. With all in-person court hearings suspended until after April 30, some cases before the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court were rescheduled for May and could be pushed back further, depending on public health conditions.
“This undoubtedly will place a burden upon future dockets. The local judges are formulating a plan to accommodate the extra load,” Johnston said.
O’Dell predicted the response to the current public health crisis will have long-term impacts on both the courts and district attorney offices across Alabama.
“Many major cases have had to be continued and are ‘stacking up’ to be tried in the future. So many more hearings and proceedings have been postponed and have to be reset, as well. This will result in a substantial backlog of court proceedings that will take many months to attend to. Many defendants and victims’ lives have been, and will continue to be, deeply impacted by this crisis, as well,” O’Dell said.
In the same way other government operations rely on business activity for tax revenue, the court closure has impacted the funds available for operations by cutting off fines, fees and reimbursement on child support and worthless check collections.
O’Dell worries that money received from the state’s General Fund may also be in jeopardy under the current economic conditions.
“If this crisis continues for a protracted period, I can foresee mandatory layoffs in each of the district attorney, clerk and court offices, most of which are already operating on limited staff and resources. Reduced employee numbers will further exacerbate the negative impact on future court operations, and clearly extend the delays, possibly for years,” O’Dell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.