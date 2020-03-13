Mentone Mayor Rob Hammond, owner of Camp Laney, was awarded the Speedy Altman Award at the annual convention of the Camp Owners and Directors Association (CODA) last month in San Diego.
The Speedy Altman Award recognizes individuals for their pre-eminent contribution to the private camping movement throughout North America. It was presented at the finale of the Feb. 9-11 event, just before the closing keynote speaker.
Presenting the award was CODA National President Larry Johnson, who co-runs Camp Skyline, a Christian summer camp for girls in Mentone.
CODA connects camp professionals for networking and sharing best business practices with the goal of running their camps more effectively and efficiently. The group promotes industry regulations, staff training techniques and program development.
Hammond has spent his summers at Camp Laney for boys since 1961, two years after it was founded by a legendary Birmingham and University of Alabama football coach named Malcolm Laney who had worked summers at Camp Skyline.
“My camp experience forever changed the way I felt about myself,” Hammond said.
“It was one of the best times of my life. I was introduced to new activities and experiences and came home with much more self-confidence. I developed friendships with boys and counselors from many different places and many of these friendships are lifelong.”
During these summers Hammond was a camper, junior counselor and senior counselor. He became director in 1974.
“Being a counselor helped me develop a sense of responsibility and helped me learn to have empathy for others. Being part of something bigger than myself, and making a positive difference with campers, was tremendously rewarding.”
Hammond said becoming director allowed him to continue being part of the team that creates the Camp Laney experience every summer.
“It is my hope that every boy who attends camp, and every young man who works as a counselor, will experience the same joy and sense of accomplishment that I did,” he said.
Hammond graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1971 and taught for five years at Darlington Lower School in Rome, Georgia.
He, and his wife San, live at the camp year-round.
In addition to Camp Laney and Skyline, the Mentone area is also home to Alpine Camp for Boys, Camp Comer Scout Reservation, Camp DeSoto for Girls, Riverview Camp for Girls, Camp Juliette Low for girls, Camp Lookout Mountain for boys, Camp Woodmont for boys and girls, Nature’s Classroom and Ponderosa Bible Camp for boys and girls.
