Man charged with attempted murder after shooting incident

The suspect in Wednesday's officer involved shooting on I-59 was formally charged today.
Dayon Patterson, 21, of Pensacola, Florida, was charged with Attempted Murder and Felony Attempt to Elude.
The charges stem from the incident Wednesday, when a Deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on I-59 Northbound at approximately 6 pm. The vehicle initially stopped at the Collinsville exit, but before the deputy could make contact with the suspect, he fled and got back on the interstate.
While traveling at a high rate of speed, the suspect began firing upon the deputy. The suspect eventually collided with another vehicle, injuring a motorists during the incident. Neither the suspect or deputy were injured, and the suspect surrendered after the crash. The two motorists were transported by DeKalb Ambulance Service.
Patterson is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond in the DeKalb County Detention Center. The charges were filed by the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) after an official review of the incident.
More charges may be forthcoming regarding the wreck and injured motorists caused by the suspect.
Numerous law enforcement agencies and first responders assisted on scene, including Fort Payne, Geraldine, Rainsville, Henagar and Collinsville Police Departments, along with ALEA Troopers and the Collinsville Fire Department.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the incident: "We truly are fortunate that our deputy and no innocent motorists were killed in Wednesday's incident. This highlights the increasing dangers faced by law enforcement. A seemingly routine traffic stop can turn into a deadly situation in an instant.
"This also goes to show that not only our law enforcement officers, but also our citizens that use the interstate must remain cautious. You never know who might be traveling through our county and what their intentions might be. I'd like to thank the agencies within our county and the State Bureau of Investigations for their vital assistance in this incident," he explained. God bless."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.