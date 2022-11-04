The following Christmas Parades are scheduled across DeKalb County:
Saturday, December 3
• Valley Head Christmas Parade - 10 a.m. (Line-up at 9:30 am at VH school)
• Rainsville Christmas Parade - 11 a.m. For more information, Call (256)638-7800
• Ider Christmas Parade - 1 p.m. For more information, call (256) 657-4184
• Henagar Christmas Parade - 5 p.m. Line-up at 4 p.m. across Hwy 75 from Limon’s.
Friday, December 9
• Fort Payne Christmas Parade - 6 p.m. Call (256) 845-2741 for more information.
Saturday, December 10
NOON
Fyffe Christmas Parade
(Line-up is at 11 a.m. in the Bur-Tex parking lot)
For more information, call (256) 623-7298
2:00 p.m.
Sylvania Christmas Parade
For more information , clal (256-638-2604
5:30 p.m.
Crossville Christmas Parade
For more information call (256) 528-7121
6:00 p.m.
Collinsville Christmas Parade
For more information , call (256) 524-2135
6:30 p.m.
Geraldine Christmas Parade
For more information call (256) 659-2122
