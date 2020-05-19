Chalk the summer camp experience as a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, as five Mentone-based camps -- Alpine Camp for Boys, Camp DeSoto for Girls, Camp Laney for Boys, Riverview Camp for Girls and Camp Skyline for Girls – have decided not to open for the season.
Larry Johnson of Camp Skyline, who serves as president of the Camp Owners and Directors Association (CODA), said camp owners exchanged conference calls for weeks, sharing their thoughts and worries while awaiting guidance from the State of Alabama. They sent questions on April 15 and never received a response, so they looked at what Georgia was doing.
“It was frustrating because there was no guidance from the state, and the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was so vague that it offered no checklist of criteria to safely open the camps. There were so many unknowns coming down the pike. It got to the point where we just had to make the call and decided that we couldn’t meet the social distancing needed to host these kids safely,” Johnson said.
Social distancing slows the spread of infectious diseases by limiting the number of people who can gather in a confined space and staying at least six feet away from others. Summer camp traditionally includes having groups of young people sleeping side-by-side in cabins and sharing community dining spaces, as well as interacting in close proximity to one another in games and team activities.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on May 8 announced that she was removing several of the restrictions on public gatherings on May 11. However, prohibitions remained for indoor children’s play areas, commercial or public playgrounds and shared sporting equipment. Her revised order also did not change the “Minimum Standards for Day Care” promulgated by the Alabama Department of Human Resources, except that 12 or more children shall not be allowed in a room or other enclosed space at the same time.
As of May 19, DeKalb County had 195 cases of the coronavirus, with 38 new cases in one week, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health Infectious Disease and Outbreaks Division. Alabama has 12,376 confirmed cases (3,945 coming in the last 14 days) and 504 deaths. Statewide, there have been nearly 1,453 hospitalizations related to the disease.
The move represents a financial hit to the camps, which will be deprived of a year of income while continuing with operating costs such as upkeep of the cabins and facilities. Many parents who pre-paid were offered full refunds while others opted to defer until the 2021 season.
“It’s overwhelming how wonderful and understanding parents they’ve been. They know this was not an easy call to make. Some of them said they cried watching our announcement video, and one woman from Houston, Texas, said that after seeing how transparent we had been, putting the kids first, she would be sending her daughter in 2021,” Johnson said.
Camp Laney Owner Rob Hammond, who is also the mayor of Mentone, said the absence of camps will have “a substantial ripple effect. One Mentone business owner told me, ‘Those camps make my whole summer.’ Brown’s Cleaners in Fort Payne usually does all of the laundry for the camps and hires on summer helpers just to do all of the laundry for the camps. We’re keeping our full-time staff on, but at our camp alone, 42 camp counselors won’t have jobs here this summer. It’s really disappointing and sad for the kids, but everyone understands and parents have been great.”
The decision on whether or not to open was made by the individual camp owners.
Lookout Mountain Camp for Boys announced it will open this summer, according to Camp Director Woody Morrison. “We have given this a lot of thought and believe, given the logistics we are dealing with today and coupled with our proximity, that we will be able to have camp this summer unless something dramatically changes for the worse. We’ve been around since 1928. We have been through crises in the past [like] the 1929 depression, the Polio outbreak, two World Wars, Vietnam, Katrina and the BP spill, various hurricanes, the 2008 financial crisis and now this. Throughout all those stressful times, the camp has stood strong with families across the Southeast (and elsewhere) and we will continue to do so today.”
Morrison announced new protocols including having campers tested for the coronavirus prior to arrival, no one entering the grounds without a temperature reading, no pets brought onto the property and monitoring of hand washing and sanitizing throughout the day. In addition, all soaps used during daily shower period will be anti-bacterial.
David Self, program director for the Great Alabama Council of Boy Scouts of America said Camp Comer Scout Reservation has temporarily suspended normal summer camp operations. “We are currently evaluating options for resuming operations for later in the summer, but this decision will be based on guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health,” he said.
For 98 years, Camp Juliette Low for Girls in Cloudland has offered the camp experience, but they also decided against opening this summer and are offering refunds, according to Director Nancy Brim. She said they are working on opportunities this summer for campers to interact virtually with staff. “It makes me sad to know that I will not get the hear the ringing of the bell or singing on the pathways or in the dining hall this summer. My summers have revolved around this camp since 1979, and I am not sure what it is like to be home during the summer,” Brim said.
Another Cloudland camp, Woodmont, also announced programs are cancelled for 2020. “Our staff worked to find solutions to every possible contingency, but the uncertainties are still too great. Camp in 2020 would look very different on so many levels,” said Director Alyson Gondek. “Operating a safe environment takes many months of planning and preparation under normal circumstances. However, with this unknown threat, combined with shortages of supplies, as well as the directive from [Georgia] Gov. [Brian] Kemp on May 12, Camp Woodmont cannot in good faith offer the safe, enriching experience [parents] envision.”
Ponderosa Bible Camp for boys and girls made the call on Monday to stay closed this summer and were notifying counselors and parents this week, said Camp Director Jeff Nelson.
Some camp directors said they are hopeful conditions will improve over the summer so they can offer fall-time programs to make up for some of their losses.
