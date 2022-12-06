Schools earn an 'A' on report card

Fort Payne City Schools and Plainview School are among Alabama school systems receiving an "A" grade on the first "report cards" since the 2018-19 school year.
Fort Payne City Schools earned its first-ever “A” grade on its annual state report card from the Alabama Department of Education (ALSDE).
The Fort Payne City Schools were in a six-way tie for the 19th place on the top school district rankings in the state — earning a 90. The score is calculated based on multiple indicators, including academic achievement, academic growth,
“We’ve scored an 84, an 85, and an 89 before,” said Superintendent Brian Jett. “It’s our first time to get an A and we are very excited.”
The score comes despite the fact that more than half of the system's students live below the poverty line.
“We have around 65% of free and reduced lunch students and a third of our population have Latino or Hispanic heritage,” Jett said.
Jett credited the staff with the results.
“It’s people and not programs,” Jett said. “If you hire the right people and get them in the right places if takes care of a lot of things.”
The grades are given out every year, and out of 139 district in the state, six in the Tennessee Valley got the top grade.
A post on Plainview's Facebook page said, "We cannot say enough how proud we are of our teachers, staff and students! We also appreciate all the parents and community." support that assisted in making this possible. We could not have achieved this grade without everyone working together as a team.
