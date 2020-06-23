Rainsville native attending JSU in the fall

Millie Hall, a graduate of Plainview High School in Rainsville, Ala., has been awarded the top honor for incoming freshman at Jacksonville State University: the JSU Honors Scholarship. Only eight are selected each year. To qualify, students must have, at minimum, an ACT score of 30 or higher, a 3.75 GPA, and demonstrated leadership and service in their schools and communities. Those selected are provided tuition, housing, meal plan and books.
Hall was selected as the school’s Girl’s State representative, where she was appointed a member of the Governor’s Cabinet. She was a member of the ACT Club, National Beta Club, Phi Theta Kappa, Mu Alpha Theta, Junior Civitan, yearbook staff, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Future Business Leaders of America. She was also selected for Teens for the Future. She contributed 80 hours of community service at Ponderosa Bible Camp, served as a student aid for kindergarten and second grade, provided childcare for her church, served as worship leader for her church’s youth group, served food at her school’s fall festival, worked events for the Science Club and attended summer mission trips to Mobile, Ala. and Indianapolis, Ind. She plans to major in English secondary education.
