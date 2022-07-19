Jackson County man charged with impersonating a police officer

Today

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms early. Clouds lingering later. High 92F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 91F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.