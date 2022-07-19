Jackson County man charged with impersonating a police officer

Michael Freeman

A Flat Rock man is in jail after being arrested Thursday in connection with a June 26 incident. Deputies said he pretended to be a police officer to pull someone over.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Freeman conducted a traffic stop on June 26. Harnen said Freeman is not a police officer.

