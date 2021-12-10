Parade dates moved due to weather

Due to probability of rainy weather on Saturday, the Fort Payne and Fyffe Christmas parades have been moved to a later date.
According to Mayor Brian Baine, Fort Payne has made the decision to move Christmas in the Park and the parade to Monday, Dec. 13.
Christmas in the Park will begin at 4 p.m. with the parade following at 6 p.m.
The Town of Fyffe has rescheduled its Christmas Parade to be Sunday, Dec. 12. Line up will begin at 1:00 pm with the parade beginning at 2:00 pm. For questions of more information, call, please call Town Hall at 256-623-7298 or text/call 256-601-9758.
Geraldine changed the time of its parade to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday with line up on Pine Street at 3:00 p.m. If you are entering a float to be judged please be there by 2:45 p.m.
Crossville's Christmas Parade is still set for Saturday at 5:00 p.m. Crossville Fire Department is having the Soup and Chili Meal, regardless of the weather. They have added chicken fingers and fries to the menu, from 3-8 p.m.
