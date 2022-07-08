Black bear sightings on the rise

Over the summer season there have been multiple sightings of black bears in Mentone.
Historically in Alabama black bears really only lived in the southwest area of the state, mainly in Mobile, Washington and Clarke counties.
But in recent years’ black bears have been steadily migrating towards northeast Alabama and Georgia. Even more specifically into DeKalb, Cherokee and Etowah counties. The bears that have been seen are all part of the northeast Alabama population.
Hannah Leeper, a bear researcher in the DeKalb County area, said, “There are two reasons for the uptick in activity: one reason is that the population is growing, so of course, we’re going to see more activity with more bears around. The second reason is human-provided food sources.”
According to Outdoor Alabama’s website: “Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division is currently working with Auburn University to conduct research on black bears within the state.”
Once data is collected from the research, Outdoor Alabama says the conclusion will show “the black bear population size, density basic demographics, confirmation of the subspecies and will provide insight on the mechanics of re-colonizing large carnivores.”
Many are wondering why now are bears making an appearance, especially around DeSoto State Park. Leeper said the bears are from this area historically although the bears nearly became extinct due to over harvest and habitat manipulation.
But the bears are making a comeback.
Bears have naturally recolonized tis area from the north Georgia bear population, our bears are genetically descended from the north Georgia population. This area has food, water, shelter and den structures, forested areas, and all resources that bears need to thrive,” Leeper said.
In an effort to prevent these close encounters Leeper says there are steps you can take to make your home less enticing for black bears.
“The best thing to do to keep bears and people safe is to remove all attractants!” said Leeper.
•Place trash outside only on pick-up days and don’t leave it out overnight (even empty trash cans hold a scent that attracts bears)
•Remove animal feeders for deer and birds at the first sight of any bear activity
•Make sure to feed your pets inside; if pets are fed outside make sure to only feed them the amount they will eat in a short time
Leeper continues, “Generally speaking, bears are very shy and likely to avoid people at all costs, but once they find a food source, they start to loose that fear of humans. They become comfortable and habituated to humans and that’s what we really want to avoid.”
