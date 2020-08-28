McCurdy completes training on economic development leadership

Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer McCurdy recently graduated from Auburn University’s Government and Economic Development Institute (GEDI) with a Leadership Institute Certificate from the Economic Development Association of Alabama (EDAA).
The program is designed to educate and engage elected officials, economic development professionals and other community leaders regarding key issues in economic and community development. To earn an EDAA Leadership Certificate, McCurdy completed four core courses and attended the EDAA Summer Conference. Completion of this program underscores McCurdy’s commitment to furthering the economic development initiatives in Fort Payne.
The EDAA Leadership courses focused on: essentials of economic development, building community, building workforce and the marketing of business and industry.
McCurdy also attended a GEDI forum in 2019 with a focus on opportunity zones.
“I plan to continue to expand my knowledge of economic development as it relates to business recruitment and retention, as well as fostering innovation, community engagement, developing a skilled workforce and public policy,” McCurdy said.
McCurdy plans to complete her Intensive Economic Development Training course through GEDI next year.
Once completed, she will have her prerequisites for taking the Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) exam.
McCurdy is entering her third year as the local Chamber’s executive director. For more information about the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce, call (256) 845-2741 or email info@fortpaynechamber.com.
