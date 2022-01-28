Fort Payne considers options on complex

The Fort Payne City Council will give itself until Feb. 15 to reach a decision on what to do about a proposed new sports complex on 63rd Street. It was discussed during a Jan. 26 work session attended by a large number of citizens involved in athletic programs.
The project began out of a desire to be accommodating to a major employer, Heil Co., which is landlocked on 45th Street NE, as it sought additional land for expansion. The plant sits across the street from the existing Sports Complex. Since that time, the company acquired 30 acres on a different side.
The current complex needs some major improvements to drainage and electrical systems. At the last regular council meeting, a proposal was presented to refurbish it at a price below the figures estimated for a brand new athletic venue. The lighting can be unpredictable during night-time matches, rain forces cancellations of practices/games and Council member John Smith predicted the facility wouldn’t last more than a couple of years without renovations.
Council Member Johnny Eberhart noted that some of the venue’s shortcomings result from compromises made to save money 30 years ago. He was on the city council in 2008 when the economy forced deep cuts to city services and urged the city to spend cautiously.
“We’ve got to be careful about what we do,” Eberhart said. “We have a good tax base right now because inflation is causing everything to cost more, but things could quickly change.”
For several months, Public Works Director Tim Williams has performed site work at the 63rd Street site, leveling fields, but site-specific purchases so far are limited to around $100,000. Some purchases like poles and lighting can possibly be used elsewhere, including at the old complex where some lighting needs to be removed from mid-field to realign the fields. He wants to install utilities at the 63rd Street site now to save money later.
In the short-term, the city could still put the new site to use and possibly build grass multi-purpose fields, a dog park, disc golf, amphitheater, or other uses they’ve considered.
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) is applying pressure on the city to plant grass within three months.
The council debated whether to plant Bermuda grass there at a cost of about $75,000 for four fields, not counting the cost of installing any irrigation system.
Citizens addressing the council argued on the need for artificial turf, which is easier to maintain and can more quickly recover from rainfall so events can be predictably scheduled.
The council approached a new complex with aspirations of bidding to compete to host large soccer, baseball and softball tournaments. Such events can generate significant revenue through ticket sales, concessions and other income, plus overnight lodging in some cases. However, several cities such as Albertville have made major investments with the same idea in mind.
Council President Pro Tem Lynn Brewer said she thinks the city needs to slow down and “come up with a true plan” of what to do next.
Mayor Brian Baine thanked those attending the work session for their passion for the athletic programs, which have greatly contributed to the quality of life for citizens over the years.
“I’m all for growing these programs, but at the same time, we need to put the brakes on and determine what our plan is going forward,” Baine said.
City Attorney Rocky Watson explained that the city had done nothing wrong by leasing the current complex to the DC Inferno soccer league to essentially run it, but the Alabama League of Municipalities recommended against the city constructing an $8 million sports complex and handing it over to a third-party private organization to be given complete control over scheduling events. He said the League cited some towns that had unsuccessfully attempted to do this and recommended that the city maintain control over facilities, regardless of the option they take.
Council President Walter Watson said the new sports complex was a third priority for him behind renovating the police headquarters and completing sewer projects.
The Council set its Feb. 15 meeting as the deadline for coming to a decision about what actions to take next.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.