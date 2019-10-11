DeKalb County jury convicts Fort Payne man of assaulting an officer

District Attorney Mile O’Dell announced the conviction of 26 year-old James Michael Lewis of Fort Payne for assault second degree. According to Assistant District Attorney Summer McWhorter, the trial took place Wednesday before a DeKalb County jury in the courtroom of Circuit Judge Jeremy Taylor.
The defendant was arrested on April 6 for the assault of a Fort Payne police officer.
Assistant District Attorney Summer McWhorter expressed her appreciation to the jury and the Fort Payne officers who testified. Those individuals were Derek Killian, Carl White, and Tony Dorsett.
O’Dell said he appreciated everyone who worked on the case.
“I appreciate all who were involved in this case,” he said. “It’s important that we hold people accountable for assaulting law enforcement officers while they are trying to perform their lawful duties.”
Lewis was convicted on the charge of assault second degree. He is set for sentencing before Judge Taylor on Nov. 12 where he faces a sentence of up to ten years.
