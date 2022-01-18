Aderholt to speak at community Sanctity of Human Life event

This January marks the 49th observance of the Sanctity of Human Life. The first occurred in January 1984 following a proclamation by President Ronald Reagan declaring the value of every life. The third week of January was chosen as a reminder of January 22, 1973, when the United States Supreme Court legalized abortion at any stage for any reason. Since then, Christians have joined to celebrate God’s gift of life and to commemorate lives lost to abortion.
This year’s event will be on Jan. 23 at 5 p.m. and is sponsored by the Women’s Care Center of Sav-A-Life of DeKalb, Inc. It will be hosted by Grace Presbyterian Church, located at 5760 Gault Avenue North in Fort Payne.
The special guest will be the honorable Robert B. Aderholt, United States Congressman from the Fourth District of Alabama. He stands as our first line of defense in Congress defending the Sanctity of Human Life on all fronts. "I am focused on protecting the truly vulnerable. For me, that starts with standing up for the unborn. I want to see the day when there is not a single abortion in this nation because there are no unwanted children. We need to protect the unborn, but we also need greater support for those willing to adopt and foster. That’s why I’m the Co-Chair of the Congressional Adoption Caucus. Every child’s life should be celebrated. We all need to support our churches and organizations that are dedicated to protecting and nurturing the lives of our nation’s children." https://aderholt.house.gov/protecting-vulnerable
Congressman Aderholt will update and explain the issues of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which could be the most significant pro-life Supreme Court ruling in decades. This case was argued on December 1, 2021, and will be decided sometime this coming spring.
There will be an offering with proceeds going to support the work of the Women’s Care Center of Sav-A-Life, located in downtown Fort Payne. This non-profit agency offers free and confidential services in a loving environment to women, men, and families facing an unplanned pregnancy. The site also operates a clothes closet for families in need of baby items. Prenatal, parenting, and post-abortion classes for women and men are taught at the center. This organization’s ultimate purpose is to affirm all life – both physically and spiritually – by sharing the love and truth of Jesus in word and deed.
For more information, contact the office at Women’s Care Center, 107 4th St. SW, Fort Payne, call 256.845.0838, or email wccdekalb@gmail.com.
