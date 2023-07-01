Times-Journal offices relocate to downtown Fort Payne

The Times-Journal relocated its offices this week to Southern Torch headquarters at 225 Gault Avenue North in downtown Fort Payne.
The newspaper and business office is now located in the building with 98.3 Wild Country.
While moving to a new home, DeKalb County’s oldest enterprise is paying special attention to preservation of not only its history, but the history of the county it serves, as captured in print over the decades.
Work continues on cataloging bound volumes that have been preserved over the years by Times-Journal owners and staff. Plans are already on-going to create an archival vault that will protect those volumes – print issues bound together chronologically into a large “book” for easy research – and other artifacts from the newspaper’s history.
Preserving this history is important to the Southern Torch ownership: Bound volumes of the Times-Journal have been purchased from third parties, to ensure the collection is as complete as possible.
It’s been said (with some debate over who originated the phrase) that newspapers record the “first rough draft of history.”
What is now the Times-Journal has been setting that the first rough draft of DeKalb County’s history in print since 1878, and Southern Torch remains dedicated to preserving that history and to recording those first rough drafts of the county’s history as it continues to unfold.
