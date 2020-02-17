Parole hearing set for man serving sentence for manslaughter

A DeKalb and Cherokee County inmate case is coming up for a parole hearing on March 12.
Morris Cornelius Bynum is serving a 20-year prison sentence, handed down in 2018, for a 2004 manslaughter in Cherokee County. He has served about two years, eight months of the 20-year sentence.
WEIS radio reported on April 21, 2018 that Bynum was convicted of manslaughter in 2008, and that he was ordered to serve five years in prison and 15 years of probation. After he was released from prison and was serving his probation in March 2018, he was charged with violating the terms of his probation and was ordered back to prison to serve the entire 20-year sentence, the radio station reported. Bynum also was convicted in 1997 of second-degree robbery in DeKalb County and sentenced to 10 years. He served three years, two months of that sentence before he was released from prison early.
State law requires that such inmates receive parole consideration, but does not require that an inmate be paroled.
