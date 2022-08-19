Chemical spill in Rainsville

An 18-wheeler overturned in Rainsville Thursday morning, causing a chemical spill near the AL-75 and AL-35 major intersection.
Rainsville Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt said the accident happened right at 10 a.m., with the Rainsville Fire Department and police responding to the scene.
As officials discovered the severity of the spill, an evacuation of the area began. Lingerfelt said agencies and first responders from all over the area responded, coming to the aid.
“We were very appreciative of them,” he said.
DeKalb County EMA Director Anthony Clifton said officials hoped to at least partially open the intersection while cleanup continued, but it was deemed too dangerous.
He said once the hazmat team got there and found out how much room they were working with, they were told “under no circumstances were they to be allowing any traffic moving through until the cleanup was completed.
Lingerfelt said the company associated with the 18-wheeler deployed their hazmat teams out of Nashville and Atlanta, who arrived Thursday to clean the spill.
The chemical spilled was organic peroxide, which smells like a strong vinegar and can cause several health issues, including trouble breathing and mild chest pains.
Per Clifton, breathing in organic peroxide is “like breathing a strong bleach – It’s industrial grade.”
According to reports, the truck driver is okay, and Lingerfelt said officially he had not heard of anyone who got sick from the chemical spill.
The event caused all businesses in the area to be evacuated, including homes. While Plainview High School parents with car riders asked to pick their children up early, Cornerstone Christian Academy was dismissed early.
The area is home to several businesses, including McDonald’s, Regions Bank, Cricket Wireless, Rainsville Police Department, city hall, Dollar Tree, Burger King, Kelly’s Kitchen, Stop and Save, Taco Bell, Haymon Drugs, Pizza Hut and several gas stations.
On Friday morning, Lingerfelt said the clean-up is going really well, and the hazmat crews expect to finish work in the area.
“Almost all of it has been cleaned up,” he said. And crews reopened a bulk of the intersection to allow traffic.
Also on Friday, Fort Payne Police Chief David Davis said his officers responded to a call along with Fort Payne Fire and Rescue, at an impound lot off Chitwood Avenue.
A perimeter was blocked off near Lowe Street SE, 12th Street, and 13th Street around a storage tank into which the materials from the wrecked 18-wheeler from Rainsville were pumped.
“This is a continuation of what happened in Rainsville,” Davis said. “They had brought the materials here, and this morning, we received the call. There was never a fire. It was just a gas0ff from the product, so the area is being contained and secured. It’s being monitored and we’re discussing what to do with the product.”
Fort Payne Fire Chief Stacy Smith said a hazmat team was called in and allowed the storage tank to gradually vent to relieve pressure.
“They popped the caps on the container, which will hopefully prevent pressure from the building,” he said.
“A command post was set up at the Alabama Fan Club. If the situation were to become more serious, they are prepared to enlarge the isolation zone to 1,000 feet.
