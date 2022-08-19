Chemical spill in Rainsville

Pictured above is the overturned 18-wheeler that caused a chemical spill at the intersection of AL-75 and AL-35 in Rainsville and prompted an evacuation of the area.

 Linda Stiefel | Times-Journal

An 18-wheeler overturned in Rainsville Thursday morning, causing a chemical spill near the AL-75 and AL-35 major intersection.  

Rainsville Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt said the accident happened right at 10 a.m., with the Rainsville Fire Department and police responding to the scene.

