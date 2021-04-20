The Alabama Network of Family Resource Centers (ANFRC) is pleased to welcome Family
Services Center of North Alabama (FSCNA) as its newest member.
Family Services Center of North Alabama seeks to teach, empower, advocate, and liberate through education, resource networking, and providing advocacy for victims of sexual assault. Founded in 2002,
FSCNA is based in Albertville, and serves Marshall, Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson and St. Clair counties offering programs including parenting education, workforce development and sexual assault services. FSCNA is now part of a network of 17 ANFRC member agencies statewide.
Joan Witherspoon-Norris, Executive Director of ANFRC, said, “We are thrilled to bring Family Services Center of North Alabama into ANFRC. They are an asset for families in North Alabama and will make our network stronger. ANFRC envisions a top-quality family resource center within easy reach of every
Alabama family. Bringing FSCNA into the ANFRC family brings that vision closer to reality.”
ANFRC supports family resource centers by providing technical assistance, training, advocacy, resources, and networking opportunities. Each Alabama family resource center is different, but all provide an array of services to support families empowered by the Strengthening Families framework. That strengths-based framework focuses on parental resilience; social connections; concrete support in times of need; knowledge of parenting and child development; and social and emotional development in children.
Sherrie Hiett, executive director of Family Services Center of North Alabama said the process of joining ANFRC wasn’t easy, but it was worth it. “To gain ANFRC membership, we went through a rigorous 25 step standards process and have already become a stronger agency because of the high bar set by ANFRC. We look forward to being active members of the Network, contributing to the statewide work and enjoying the benefits of membership, Hiett said.” As members of ANFRC, Family Services Center of North Alabama will be able to network with other family resource centers across the state, access capacity building training and services, and become eligible for funding opportunities.
For more information on the Alabama Network of Family Resource Centers or how to join contact Joan
Witherspoon-Norris at joan@anfrc.org or visit www.anfrc.com. For more information on Family
Services Center of North Alabama contact Sherrie Hiett at sherrie@familyservicesna.org or visit
