Rainsville’s Freedom Fest kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, on the Field of Dreams behind the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center at 100 Rodeo Lane.
Musical headliner will be Shenandoah, with local favorites The Boys in the Band, an Alabama tribute band, opening for the group at 5:30 p.m.
Other performers include Molly Griffith, Hugh Jack Bell, John Allen Jones, Country Case, and Alliance Quartet.
Kids activities are from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the event will conclude with a spectacular fireworks show at 9 p.m.
Admission is free and all kids activities are free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.