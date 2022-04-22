The DeKalb County Board of Education held its regularly scheduled meeting at Collinsville High Schools' new state-of-the-art Agricultural and Home Economics building Monday night.
Local and state representatives joined the board and community members to tour the newly erected 12,000-square-foot facility that replaced the campus 1921 building.
"We are excited to be here and for you all to be here to see this beautiful facility, " said DeKalb County Board President Carol Hiett.
The board heard from AG Building Project Architect Bill Whittaker who said everyone involved was able to work together to implement the ideas of Agri-Science Instructor Tom Clanton and Family Consumer Science Instructor Claire Chandler.
"It's something I am proud of and I know the community will be proud of," He said. "I am a product of the vocational education trade, so to work in a facility like this is just a continuation of a career path for me."
DeKalb County Superintendent Wayne Lyles said they appreciated everyone's efforts and are "very pleased with the final product."
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held following the work session for Collinsville High School's new agricultural building.
A groundbreaking was also held for the Collinsville High School Gymnasium, whose $5.534 million construction bid was awarded last November.
During Monday night’s meeting, the board welcomed District 8 Alabama State Board of Education member, Wayne Reynolds who recognized Sylvania High School Agri-Science Instructor William Dodds, recipient of the 2022 Agriscience Education Extended School Year Grant.
– Editor’s note: An in-depth story is being developed by senior staff writer Cinthia Rico and will appear in an upcoming edition of the Times-Journal.
The board also welcomed District 39 State Representative Ginny Shaver, who presented Lyles with with funds towards the DeKalb County Schools D.A.R.E program.
"I just want to say serving on the agriculture and forestry committee as a representative for the state legislature, agriculture and forestry are definitely on my radar," she said. "It's something I am proud to support, as such a big part of our economy and industries. I am excited to have this new facility in my district."
Collinsville’s Panther Press took the opportunity Monday night to present the board and attendees an overview of their recently launched Panther Press, Collinsville High Schools online news website, under the leadership of Educator and Panther Press Sponsor Pamela Gifford.
The board heard from Editor and Panther Network Liaison Diego Jimenez, web design and social media manager Andrea Wainwright and editor-in-chief Alora Ford. The team provided an overview of the initiative as a whole, a synopsis of each of their roles and what they involve.
– Editor’s note: Look for more information in an upcoming edition of the Times-Journal.
The board also:
• approved the school system’s financial statements/general fund bank reconciliation and local school fund balance for March 24, 2022, bills and accounts.
• approved the early graduation of Abigail Henderson and Jennifer Juarez Cabrera of Collinsville High School.
• approved the suspension of Mike Cash, bus driver from Geraldine High School for five work days without pay for reasons stated in the notice letter.
• approved the following retirements: Emily Reed - elementary teacher - Sylvania High School - retirement - 6/1/22, Connie Cochran - secondary science teacher - Fyffe High School - retirement - 6/1/22, Jennie Smith - CNP worker - Collinsville High School - retirement - date adjusted to 5/1/22, James Bryant - custodian (12-month) - Crossville High School - retirement - 6/1/22 and Pamela Bryant - assistant custodian (9-month/7-hour) - Crossville High School - retirement - 6/1/22
• approved the following resignations: Dr. Jacob Brown - assistant principal - Collinsville High School - resignation - 6/30/22, Wendy Olchawa - assistant custodian (9-month/7-hour) - Geraldine High School - resignation - 5/31/22 and Blaine Smith - physical education teacher - Ider High School - resignation - 5/31/22
• approved the leave of absence of Jennie Smith - CNP worker - Collinsville High School - 4/4/22-4/29/22, Pam Bryant - custodian - Crossville High School - 1/25/22-5/27/22 (extended from 3/31/22), Willard Carter Jr. - bus driver - Collinsville High School - 8/2/21-5/27/22 (extended from 11/19/21), Catherine Knight - CNP worker - Crossville Elementary School - 1/28/22-8/2/22 (extended from 3/25/22)
• approved the transfer of Tyler Brooks - assistant principal to high school principal (12-months) (2-year provisional contract) (6/1/22-6/30/24) - Ider High School (2022-033), Natasha Hilley - secondary English language arts teacher at Fyffe High School to itinerant secondary interventionist (9-months) - District (2022-032) (effective 8/1/22), Shay Thrasher - ARI instructional coach to itinerant instructional coach: Literacy (9-months) - District (2022-031) (effective 8/1/22), Leanne Timmons - elementary teacher to itinerant ARI instructional coach (9-months) - Plainview High School (2022-028) (effective 8/1/22), Ronnie Stiefel - facilities improvement manager to maintenance supervisor - Facilities (2022-024) and Wendel Evans - maintenance worker to facilities improvement manager - Facilities (2022-025)
• approved the certified placement (All placements are made pending a background review meeting suitability criteria and negative, pre-employment drug screen and appropriate certification): Kristen Jones - elementary teacher - Geraldine High School (2022-022) (effective 4/1/22) and Colby Cochran - science teacher (leave from 1/18/22-4/27/22) - Fyffe High School
• approved the support placement of Lauren Bryant - CNP worker (leave from 1/28/22-3/25/22) - Crossville Elementary School
• approved the following volunteer coaches: Shane Ingram - golf and Kaylynn Hulgan - softball - Valley Head High School
• approved Danny Smith - girls gold- volunteer coach at Crossville High School.
• approved the following Contracts: Ernie Willingham - head football coach, head JV baseball coach, head varsity baseball coach 2022-2023 school year - Collinsville High School, Pam Gann - special education consulting and planning services - District, Connie Armstrong - CNP worker - Geraldine High School, Anita Flynn - CNP worker - Ider High School and Contracts for Federal Programs, special education, and migrant.
• approved the following superintendent’s recommendations, comments and reports:
- Central Office Staff Salary Schedule Proposal
- 2022 Police Committee Recommendations discussed at the previous meeting.
- reimbursement for baseball and softball field maintenance for the towns of Crossville ($12,500), Geraldine 9$25,000) and Fyffe ($12,500).
On Monday, Lyles announced the last two weeks, DeKalb County Schools had no positive COVID-19 tests or students quarantined due to exposure.
"Finally, we are at the stage we wanted to be. Let's hope and pray it continues to stay this way for the remainder of the school year," he said.
Lyles also disclosed the school messenger is now offering a text messaging option for notifications.
"We urge you to reply with a "Y" to grant us permission to push out text notifications rather than call you," he said. "The system will do both, but we urge you to enroll in the text messaging option that I feel will be a very useful service."
The next meeting is scheduled for May 5, 2022, with a work session at 4:30 and a regular meeting at 5 p.m. at the Facilities Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.