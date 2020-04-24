erintendent Jason Barnett provided a COVID-19 school closure update during the DeKalb County Board of Education meeting Thursday.
The regularly scheduled meeting was held via the digital platform Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barnett said based on the school closures, things are going well and although these are trying times, for the most part, people are making the most of it.
“The faculty, staff, board and everyone in the community have been really good and understanding through this time,” he said.
It is a time of uncertainty, and there are many concerns and worries regarding personal safety in our society, Barnett said.
“We are making through it the best we can. I’ve been really encouraged and pleased by the work of everybody,” he said.
The shelter-in-place order is active through the end of the month. Barnett said he looks for Gov. Kay Ivey to make some decisions over the next few days as to whether or not we will be released from some of the restrictions.
“Based on her guidance and the guidance of the team that’s helping advise her, we will obviously make adjustments as necessary,” Barnett said.
The last day of instruction for students is May 15, 2020. However, he said teachers would continue to work out their contracts through the last day of the approved contract and calendar.
“I believe that maybe the 27th of May, but I am not sure. We are working and everyone is doing a good job with being positive and making the most of this time,” said Barnett.
The state has not approved the school’s budget for the upcoming school year yet. However, Barnett has been in contact with House Majority Leader Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville) a few times regarding the budget.
Barnett informed the board he received some optimistic news earlier Thursday morning in regards to the budget and is hopeful the timeline for the budget finalizing would be sooner than previously expected.
“I anticipate that I got some good news and hopefully, we will be able to get that rolling and get the budget approved because that’s where we fund our teacher units,” he said.
“For the most part, everything is going good. I appreciate the hard work everybody has done,” he said.
Chairman Randy Peppers joined Barnett in extending his appreciation towards the work and efforts of the staff, teachers and administrators.
“Hopefully come May maybe some things will start turning around and get a few things back to some sort of normal routine as best we can,” Peppers said.
Peppers also extended his condolences to the family of the student at Collinsville High School, who lost her life last week.
Ortensia Miguel, 14 of Collinsville, died April 19, 2020 at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. The family held a private visitation and graveside service.
“Remember that family, school and community while they are going through these tough times,” he said.
Board member Carol Hiett echoed Peppers thoughts regarding the passing of the Collinsville student. She also expressed her gratitude towards everyone who has worked in the county with the change over to homeschooling and the digital platform.
“I’d like to say congratulations to all the folks that are retiring. There are a lot of good teachers, and they’ve worked hard to earn this. You’re going to enjoy it, congratulations on that,” she said.
Board members Mark Richards and Monty Darwin mirrored the sentiments of getting back to normal and praising the staff for their work.
“I am very proud of [Superintendent Jason Barnett] for the things you pulled out of your hat to make it work. I hope everybody will try to be safe and practice these things they are telling us to do and maybe we will get over this,” said Darwin.
Vice-Chairman Robert Elliot also expressed his condolences to the family from Collinsville and for the work everybody has put forth.
“I can’t imagine losing a teenage child, and I know it’s difficult on the family and also on the administration. Thank you, everyone, and pray for this family,” he said.
The board also:
• approved non-Renewals/Terminations (The Students First Act does not use the term “non-renewal”. For this agenda item the terms are used interchangeably). - Scott Clifton - secondary science teacher - Collinsville High School - 5/27/20, Allison Davis - secondary english language arts / EL teacher - Collinsville High School - 5/27/20, Emily Bales - elementary teacher - Crossville Elementary School - 5/27/20, Caitlyn Hunt Dickey - secondary mathematics teacher - Crossville Middle School - 5/27/20, Amelia Parker - Pre-K teacher - Crossville Middle School - 5/27/20,Jerry Smith - assistant custodian (7-Hr/9-Month) - Crossville Middle School - 5/27/20, Shay Mitchell - assistant custodian (7-Hr/9-Month) - Crossville Middle School - 5/27/20, Kaitlyn Weaver - secondary english language arts teacher - Crossville High School - 5/27/20, Christina Ford - secondary general science - Crossville High School - 5/27/20, Cory Amos - secondary english language arts teacher - Crossville High School - 5/27/20, Tammy Richey - itinerant special education aide/paraprofessional - Geraldine High School - 5/27/20, Jessica Galloway - custodian (9-Month/7-Hour) - Geraldine High School - 5/27/20, Autumn Hinton- itinerant special education teacher-Geraldine High School- 5/27/20, Elizabeth Conn - secondary general science teacher - Geraldine High School - 5/27/20, Skylar Painter - elementary teacher - Geraldine High School - 5/27/20, Akela Barkley - secondary english language arts teacher - Henagar Jr. High School - 5/27/20, Christina Watkins - elementary teacher - Ider High School - 5/27/20, Ashley Hudgins - itinerant special education teacher - Ider High School - 5/27/20, Amy Hardin - itinerant special education teacher - Henagar Jr. High School /Plainview High School - 5/27/20, Kyle Coots - elementary teacher - Plainview High School - 5/27/20, Ali Duke-Moses - secondary mathematics teacher - Plainview High School - 5/27/20, Heather Conkle - Pre-K teacher - Ruhama Jr. High School - 5/27/20, Jason Lindsey-aide/ paraprofessional-RuhamaJr.HighSchool-5/27/20, Molly Veal - family and consumer sciences teacher - Sylvania High School - 5/27/20, Jeffery Baird - secondary general science teacher - Valley Head High School - 5/27/20 and Marc Walsh - elementary teacher - Valley Head High School - 5/27/20.
• board member Mark Richards and Carol H voted no on the non-renewals, termination of Ali Duke-Moses - secondary mathematics teacher at Plainview High School - 5/27/20.
• accepted the retirements of Regina Frazer - secondary mathematics teacher - Valley Head High School - retirement - 6/1/20, Steve Simpson - secondary mathematics teacher - Fyffe High School - retirement - 6/1/20, Deborah Parham - nurse (9-Month) - Henagar Jr. High School - retirement - 6/1/20, Mary Keith - elementary teacher - Valley Head High School - retirement - 6/1/20, Tonya Myers - elementary teacher - Fyffe High School - retirement - 6/1/20, Teresa Clinton - CNP director - central office - retirement - 7/1/20, Byron Fricks - secondary social sciences teacher - Crossville High School - resignation - 4/21/20 and Savannah Frost - itinerant bus paraprofessional- Ider special services center - resignation - 4/20/20.
• approved the contracts for Connie Yarbrough - homebound - local, Shannon Pruett - homebound - local, Huntsville Behavior Associates - behavior analytic services - IDEA B and Tucker Davis - DVA math tutor - local.
• approved Superintendent’s recommendations, comments and reports: request permission to place pending board approval.
The next meeting will be held on May 12, 2020 with a regular meeting at 12 p.m. (Meeting will be conducted through a digital platform).
