Rainsville City officials visit state capitol

Last week the Rainsville Mayor Roger Lingerfelt and Councilmen Bejan Taheri, Ricky Byrum and Derek Rosson traveled to Montgomery to promote the City of Rainsville and its future improvements.
During their trip, the Rainsville representatives met with House Majority Leader Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter, Secretary of State John Merrill, Commissioner of Agriculture Rick Pate and Department of Transportation Director John Cooper.
Lingerfelt said the outcome of the trip was “very positive,” and he expects to see help from the state for upcoming city improvements.
Councilman Rosson said the trip focused on ways to help improve the city of Rainsville and was a “great experience.” He said Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter welcomed them and did an excellent job showing them around.
The Rainsville officials were invited by Ledbetter to join the legislative session taking place in the House of Representatives Chambers.
“The experience was a positive one, and I want to thank Nathaniel Ledbetter for all he does and for his efforts,” said Rosson.
The group plans to meet with Governor Kay Ivey at a later date.
– Sherrie Blevins of Mountain Valley News contributed to this article.
