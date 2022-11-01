The number of Americans living with diabetes is on the rise.
In Alabama:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The number of Americans living with diabetes is on the rise.
In Alabama:
• 15% of people have diabetes
• The average insulin cost per year is $573
• The average diabetic’s healthcare costs are $6,110
The analysts at LendingTree found that the number of diabetics in Alabama has increased by 28% over the past decade – that’s the 4th highest increase nationwide.
For some people with prediabetes, early treatment as well as moderate lifestyle changes can actually return blood glucose (blood sugar) levels to a normal range, effectively preventing or delaying type 2 diabetes.
Type 2 means that your body doesn't use insulin properly. And while some people can control their blood glucose (blood sugar) levels with healthy eating and exercise, others may need medication or insulin to manage it.
Ask your doctor plenty of questions and listen to their answers. Increase your daily physical activity. Start eating healthy.
Before people develop type 2 diabetes, they almost always have prediabetes — where blood glucose levels are higher
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 74F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:03:02 AM
Sunset: 05:49:14 PM
Humidity: 88%
Wind: N @ 2 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:03:56 AM
Sunset: 05:48:17 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: ENE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Mainly clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 07:04:50 AM
Sunset: 05:47:21 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: ESE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:05:45 AM
Sunset: 05:46:27 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: SE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 39%
Sunrise: 07:06:40 AM
Sunset: 05:45:34 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: SSE @ 14 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:07:35 AM
Sunset: 04:44:42 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 13%
Sunrise: 06:08:31 AM
Sunset: 04:43:52 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: E @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.