NACC adopts a mile for ACCA Clean Home Alabama initiative

Northeast Alabama Community College participated this past weekend in the Alabama Community College System’s effort to promote the continuous beautification of the state by picking up trash on College Road. The Alabama Community College System joined the state’s bicentennial efforts by leading this initiative.
Community colleges in the state were encouraged by the ACCS to adopt projects during the month of November that promote the mission of ALABAMA 200 to support, create, and execute events and activities that commemorate the stories of our people, place and path of statehood.
More than 40 trash bags were collected by the NACC Rotaract Club, community members, campus faculty and staff. Rotaract Club sponsor, Keith McBride led the group on Saturday morning. Within three hours, the group successfully completed their 1-mile goal.
“Clean Home Alabama is a positive mission that helps conserve our state. The ACCS encourages all residents to celebrate Alabama’s 200th anniversary of statehood by adopting a community project,” said NACC President David Campbell. “We had great support this weekend and all involved did a fantastic job.”
Volunteers interested in participating can visit the Alabama Community College System’s website at www.accs.edu.
