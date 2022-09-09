Sallie Brandon, Survivor of Tennessee Children’s Home, to Speak at Moon Lake Library October 3: Infamous Orphanage Was Inspiration for Lisa Wingate’s "Before We Were Yours".
“I was abandoned on the courthouse steps,” Brandon said. “My parents bought me for $1,000."
After being left at the courthouse, Sallie ended up in the Tennessee Children’s Home, run by Georgia Tann. The ruthless administrator marketed babies and young children to wealthy families able to pay exorbitant fees, which Tann then pocketed.
These criminal acts inspired Lisa Wingate’s bestselling novel, "Before We Were Yours", which is the September selection for the library’s book club. (Actress Mary Tyler Moore played Georgia Tann in the 1993 film Stolen Babies.)
Sallie Brandon will share her extraordinary experiences at Moon Lake Library on October 3 at 6:30 p.m.. She has been on the “Today” show and has spoken about the Tennessee Children’s Home at numerous events.
In 2018, Lisa Wingate and one of the adoptees organized a reunion in Memphis, which Brandon and several others attended. There they compared personal histories and shared tips for searching for more information about their birth families. A second reunion organized by Wingate and Judy Christie followed in 2019. Christie and Wingate collaborated on a nonfiction book, "Before and After," that told the true stories of those who had passed through the orphanage.
Brandon’s story is chapter 14 in "Before and After."
"Before We Were Yours" is the September selection for the Moon Lake Library Book Club, which meets September 10 at 10:30 a.m. Check out copies of "Before We Were Yours" and "Before and After" at the library, at 4607 AL-117, in Mentone. For more information, email books@moonlakelibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.