The DeKalb County Schools Federal Programs Advisory Committee will meet on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the DeKalb County Schools Facility Building in the Board Meeting Room.
This meeting is open to the public. Participants have the option of attending at 8:30 a.m. or 5:00 p.m. All stakeholders of DeKalb County Schools are encouraged to attend. Topics of discussion will be federal funds, the needs of DeKalb County SchooEs, and how federal funds can be used to support those needs. Contact Dr. Anna Hairston for more information at 256—638—5921.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.