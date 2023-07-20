Sales tax free weekend starts Friday

It's almost time to head back to class. This weekend is state sales tax-free weekend, from Friday through Sunday, and a good time to stock up on school supplies and back to school items.

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey is encouraging Alabamians to begin preparing for the school year by participating in Alabama’s annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, held Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23.

 With certain items being exempt from the state sales tax, residents will have the opportunity to save money while gathering the supplies students need for the school year. Items available for purchase during the weekend include traditional school supplies and computers, as well as school uniforms, gym suits and other types of clothing.

 “With summer nearing its end, I know Alabama families are beginning to prepare for the quickly approaching school year,” said Ivey. “During this tax-free holiday weekend, pencils, calculators, binders and other essential school supplies will be eligible for purchase without incurring sales tax. I encourage everyone to take advantage of this relief, so students, teachers and parents alike can be equipped for the school year.”

  Counties and municipalities, which have chosen to do so, may join the state by removing their own local sales and use taxes from the same items during the same weekend.

 

Taking part

DeKalb County is participating, along with the following municipalities:

Collinsville

Crossville

Fort Payne

Fyffe

Geraldine

Henagar

Ider

Rainsville

Sylvania

 

What’s included

The following categories of items are listed as eligible or non-eligible by the Alabama Department of Revenue.

Clothing

Eligible  -- $100 or less per article, includes all human wearing apparel suitable for general use -- are eligible for state sales tax exemption:

Belts

Boots

Caps

Coats

Diapers

Dresses

Gloves

Gym suits

Hats

Hoisery

Jackets

Jeans

Neckties

Pajamas

Pants

Raincoats

Robes

Sandals

Scarves

School uniforms

Shirts

Shoes

Shors

Socks

Sneakers

Underwear

The following clothing/clothing related items are not eligible:

Belt buckles (sold separately)

Briefcases

Cosmetics

Costume masks (sold separately)

Hair notions (bows, etc.)

Handbags

Handkerchiefs

Jewelry

Patches and emblems

Sewing equipment and supplies

Sewing materials (fabric, thread, etc.)

Sunglasses, eyeglasses, contacts

Umbrellas

Wallets

Watches

Wigs and Hair pieces

Breathing masks

Clean room apparel and equipment

Ear and hearing protectors

Face shields

Hardhats

Helmets

Paint or dust respirators

Safety glasses/goggles

Safety betls

Tool belts

Welder gloves/masks

Ballet or tap shoes

Band instruments

Cleated or spiked athletic shoes

Gloves (baseball, bowling, boxing, hockey, golf, etc.)

Hand and elbow guards

Life preservers and vests

Mouth guards

Roller and ice skates

Shin guards

Shoulder pads

Ski boots

Waders

Wetsuits and fins

Computers, software and supplies

Eligible: A single purchase with a sales price of $750 or less.

Computers: A computer may include a laptop, desktop, or tower computer system which consists of a central processing unit and devices sold such as a display monitor, keyboard, mouse, speakers sold as a computer package.

Computer software

School computer supplies (All inclusive list): computer storage media; handheld electronic schedulers, except devices that are cellular phones; personal digital assistants, except devices that are cellular phones; computer printers; printer supplies for computers (paper, ink)

Non-eligible

Furniture

Any systems, devices, software, peripherals designed or intended primarily for recreational use; video games of a non-educational nature.

School supplies, school art supplies, school instructional material

Eligible: Sales price of $50 or less per item (noncommercial purchases). This is an all-inclusive list:

Binders

Blackboard chalk

Book bags

Calculators

Cellophane tape

Compasses

Composition books

Crayons

Erasers

Folders (expandable, pocket, plastic, manilla

Glue, paste, paste sticks

Highlighters

Index cards

Index card boxes

Legal pads

Lunch boxes

Markers

Notebooks

Protractors

Paper (colored, construction, copu, graph, loose-leaf notebook, manilla, and tracing papers and poster board)

Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes

Pencil sharpeners

Pencils

Pens

Rulers

Scissor

Writing tablets

School art supplies (All inclusive list):

Clay and glazes

Paints (acrylic, tempora, oil and waterolors)

Sketch and drawing pads

School instructional material (written material commonly used in a course of study as a reference and to learn the subject being taught; all inclusive list.)

Reference maps and globes

Required textbooks on an official schoolbook list with a sales price of more than $30 and less than $50

Books:

Eligible - sale price of $30 or less, per book (noncommercial purchases). The term book is defined as a set of printed sheets bound together and published in a volume with an ISBN number.

Non-eligible:

Magazines

Newspapers and periodicals

Any other document printed or offered for sale in a non-bound form.

