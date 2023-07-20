Sales tax free weekend starts Friday

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey is encouraging Alabamians to begin preparing for the school year by participating in Alabama’s annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, held Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23.
With certain items being exempt from the state sales tax, residents will have the opportunity to save money while gathering the supplies students need for the school year. Items available for purchase during the weekend include traditional school supplies and computers, as well as school uniforms, gym suits and other types of clothing.
“With summer nearing its end, I know Alabama families are beginning to prepare for the quickly approaching school year,” said Ivey. “During this tax-free holiday weekend, pencils, calculators, binders and other essential school supplies will be eligible for purchase without incurring sales tax. I encourage everyone to take advantage of this relief, so students, teachers and parents alike can be equipped for the school year.”
Counties and municipalities, which have chosen to do so, may join the state by removing their own local sales and use taxes from the same items during the same weekend.
Taking part
DeKalb County is participating, along with the following municipalities:
Collinsville
Crossville
Fort Payne
Fyffe
Geraldine
Henagar
Ider
Rainsville
Sylvania
What’s included
The following categories of items are listed as eligible or non-eligible by the Alabama Department of Revenue.
Clothing
Eligible -- $100 or less per article, includes all human wearing apparel suitable for general use -- are eligible for state sales tax exemption:
Belts
Boots
Caps
Coats
Diapers
Dresses
Gloves
Gym suits
Hats
Hoisery
Jackets
Jeans
Neckties
Pajamas
Pants
Raincoats
Robes
Sandals
Scarves
School uniforms
Shirts
Shoes
Shors
Socks
Sneakers
Underwear
The following clothing/clothing related items are not eligible:
Belt buckles (sold separately)
Briefcases
Cosmetics
Costume masks (sold separately)
Hair notions (bows, etc.)
Handbags
Handkerchiefs
Jewelry
Patches and emblems
Sewing equipment and supplies
Sewing materials (fabric, thread, etc.)
Sunglasses, eyeglasses, contacts
Umbrellas
Wallets
Watches
Wigs and Hair pieces
Breathing masks
Clean room apparel and equipment
Ear and hearing protectors
Face shields
Hardhats
Helmets
Paint or dust respirators
Safety glasses/goggles
Safety betls
Tool belts
Welder gloves/masks
Ballet or tap shoes
Band instruments
Cleated or spiked athletic shoes
Gloves (baseball, bowling, boxing, hockey, golf, etc.)
Hand and elbow guards
Life preservers and vests
Mouth guards
Roller and ice skates
Shin guards
Shoulder pads
Ski boots
Waders
Wetsuits and fins
Computers, software and supplies
Eligible: A single purchase with a sales price of $750 or less.
Computers: A computer may include a laptop, desktop, or tower computer system which consists of a central processing unit and devices sold such as a display monitor, keyboard, mouse, speakers sold as a computer package.
Computer software
School computer supplies (All inclusive list): computer storage media; handheld electronic schedulers, except devices that are cellular phones; personal digital assistants, except devices that are cellular phones; computer printers; printer supplies for computers (paper, ink)
Non-eligible
Furniture
Any systems, devices, software, peripherals designed or intended primarily for recreational use; video games of a non-educational nature.
School supplies, school art supplies, school instructional material
Eligible: Sales price of $50 or less per item (noncommercial purchases). This is an all-inclusive list:
Binders
Blackboard chalk
Book bags
Calculators
Cellophane tape
Compasses
Composition books
Crayons
Erasers
Folders (expandable, pocket, plastic, manilla
Glue, paste, paste sticks
Highlighters
Index cards
Index card boxes
Legal pads
Lunch boxes
Markers
Notebooks
Protractors
Paper (colored, construction, copu, graph, loose-leaf notebook, manilla, and tracing papers and poster board)
Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes
Pencil sharpeners
Pencils
Pens
Rulers
Scissor
Writing tablets
School art supplies (All inclusive list):
Clay and glazes
Paints (acrylic, tempora, oil and waterolors)
Sketch and drawing pads
School instructional material (written material commonly used in a course of study as a reference and to learn the subject being taught; all inclusive list.)
Reference maps and globes
Required textbooks on an official schoolbook list with a sales price of more than $30 and less than $50
Books:
Eligible - sale price of $30 or less, per book (noncommercial purchases). The term book is defined as a set of printed sheets bound together and published in a volume with an ISBN number.
Non-eligible:
Magazines
Newspapers and periodicals
Any other document printed or offered for sale in a non-bound form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.