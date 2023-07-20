Sales tax free weekend starts Friday

Fort Payne, AL (35967)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.