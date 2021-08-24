Boom Days Festival to host returning, new activities for all

This year’s Boom Days Heritage Festival will take place on Sept. 17-18, with some new, and returning activities for both children and adults. On Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there is the Children’s Area with pony rides, a rock wall and a three-ball toss, a new activity for this year. On Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Authors in the Coal & Iron Building will be hosted in the first room of the building and the wine tasting will be hosted in the third room.
The festival has been an attraction for local bands to perform, and has also served as an opportunity for car enthusiasts to show off their rides in downtown Fort Payne. According to the festival’s website, Boom Days brings in all sorts of tourists from across the region; “it’s a significant cultural event for our city celebrating Fort Payne’s unique beginnings nearly 130 years ago,” according to boomdays.com.
Event organizers have confirmed that the proceeds for the Children’s Area will 100% contribute to the Altrusa Club, as it has been in the past. The Altrusa Club will use these proceeds to raise funds for local scholarships. The Children’s Area will be located at Fort Payne City Park and will feature pony rides, a rock wall and face painting, with all events being sponsored by various local businesses. Prices will vary.
Wristbands will be $10 per person and will include five tickets and unlimited pony rides. New additions to the festival includes two new attractions this year; a large, inflatable slide, and a three-ball toss for children. In addition, younger children will have free train rides at the Depot Museum parking lot.
The five tickets can be used for events such as the rock climbing wall, a bungee trampoline, the wipe out machine, face painting and spin art. More tickets can be purchased at the pavilion in the City Park, located behind the Alabama Band statues.
Due to health and safety concerns, the event organizers have decided to include more open air events, rather than those that are more enclosed in nature.
The Altrusa Club has served as a major contributor to the Boom Days Festival for several years, and event organizers are grateful for their contribution. Overall, the 2021 Boom Days Festival, the first one in two years, is being looked forward to.
In 2019, the Coal & Iron Building housed the Wills Valley model train exhibit on the first floor, but this year, they will host the Authors in the Coal & Building event (rather than being in the park), located in the first room, with free admission. The train exhibit will be featured on the second floor of the building.
Below is a list of activities and exhibits that will be happening at the 2021 Boom Days Heritage Celebration on Sept. 18:
Altrusa Children’s Area
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• 401 Gault Avenue N
• located in Fort Payne City Park
• slide and 3 ball toss; sponsored by McDonald’s and Edward Jones
• pony rides sponsored by Fort Payne Improvement Authority
• rock Wall sponsored by First Fidelity Bank
• wipe out sponsored by First Southern State Bank
• trampoline sponsored by Zaxby’s
• The Balloon Guy sponsored by First State Bank
• face painting sponsored by America’s Best Care Pharmacy
• Hula Hoop Girl sponsored Watson & Neely
• price: various
Authors in the Coal & Iron Building
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• 500 Gault Avenue N
• located in the first room
• sponsored by the DeKalb County Community Development Commission
Southeast Disc Dogs
• show times at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
• catch the high flying, frisbee catching disc dogs in the City Park
• sponsored by Cole Surgical
Wine Tasting
• 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
• 506 Gault Avenue N
• third room of the Coal & Iron Building
• sponsored by Carter’s Beverages
• there will be an entrance fee
Model Train Exhibit
• Presented by Wills Valley Model Railroaders
• 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• 504 Gault Avenue N
• Coal & Iron Building-second floor
• price: free
Black Belt Taekwondo Demonstration
• 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• in front of the Spot Coffee Shop
Depot Museum
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• 105 5th Street NE
• Fort Payne Depot Museum Parking Lot
• open for tours
• free kid train rides
• price: free
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.