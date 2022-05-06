State investigating officer-involved shooting in Albertville

On Thursday, May 5, at the request of Albertville Police Department, special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) began investigating an officer‐involved shooting involving officers with the Albertville Police Department and deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
Larry Chadwick, 68, was fatally injured. No officers were injured during the course of the incident, according to a press release.
The shooting stemmed from a domestic violence call involving a gun. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Chadwick, who retreated into the home on Terry Circle in Albertville.
According to media reports, officers tried to talk Chadwick out of the home, and he eventually emerged with a gun. After multiple pleas to put down the weapon, the use of deadly force was employed.
The investigation is ongoing. Once complete, findings will be turned over to Marshall County District Attorney’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.