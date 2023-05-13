Getting ready for the return of June Jam

When you invite guests over, you have to make preparations. When you'r e inviting as many as 10,000 people into your city for an event like June Jam, you have to make a lot of preparation.
Fort Payne Police Chief David Davis said the city has been working on that for weeks and will continue as June 3 – the day of the concert – draws closer.
Fort Payne police are working with city leaders, the Alabama State Law Enforcement Agency state troopers, the Alabama Department of Transportation, and DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency to develop plans for making the traffic flow safely and as efficiently as possible.
“A lot of it is settled,” Davis said, and the city will start publicizing maps for parking and more information during the week of May 22.
The DeKalb County Fairgrounds is the venue for the concert, and Davis said parking will be available behind Williams Avenue Elementary, and more parking at the old hospital.
Those two main sites will be within walking distance – no more than four and a half blocks – from the fairgrounds, the chief said.
He said some people who live in the area plan to offer parking at their residences, and he encourages them to do so. Davis said some residents may charge for parking, as you might have experienced going to a football game or other event.
On the day of the concert, he said, 18th Street and 20th Street will be closed for the show. Davis said traffic will be directing into the parking area from 18th Street, and will be directed out onto a different street.
People who are not planning to go to the concert might want to keep that in mind, the chief said, and plan their drives that day to avoid the traffic.
While it’s been 26 years since the last June Jam, the police and the city have had the experience of accommodating people at Boom Days Heritage Celebration for years. Those without prior June Jam experience can apply the lessons they’ve learned from Boom Days related to crowd control, traffic control and parking.
Davis said great effort is going into planning to make the renewal of June Jam a safe event, running as smoothly as possible. There is far greater concern about security at public events than there was at the last June Jam.
“We’re treating it with as much caution as we can,” Davis said.
