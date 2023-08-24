A group of DeKalb County/Fort Payne leaders and educators met at the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce recently to learn about a proposed STEM education center planned for a neighboring county – how it can benefit students here, and how their support is needed maximize what the facility can do.
The Northeast Alabama Challenger Learning Center Task Force shared what they’ve learned from visiting other Challenger Learning Centers (there’s one in Chattanooga) and working toward bringing a center to Alabama to help combat science and math scores that lag behind the national average.
The Challenger Center for Space Science Education grew out of the tragic loss of the Challenger Space Shuttle in 1986.
Families of the astronauts lost in that mission which was to focus on education established the concept of learning centers that will bring students in and give them a space mission – allowing to put math and science into practice in a way that is expected to ignite their potential and passion.
It may not lead them into space, but such centers have led many to pursue careers in STEM-related fields.
Students play a role in launching a space mission and dealing with any unexpected circumstances. The exercise uses math and science, and it teaches teamwork, communication, and critical thinking.
“This will be, when it’s completed the first Challenger Center in Alabama,” Challenger Center Task Force member Mark Weaver said. He’s part of a team of Gadsden-Etowah County area people from a variety of fields working to bring the center to fruition.
Dr. Martha Lavender, retired president of Gadsden State Community College, and Dr. Teresa Rhea, retired Dean of Students at Gadsden State, lead the charge early to bring a center to the Gadsden area.
Other task force members are: Jeff Boyd, developmental director, Rainbow City; Barry Cherry, co-owner of Hokes Bluff Welding and Fab; Tina Gregerson, president/owner Personnel Staffing Inc.; Craig Inzer, Etowah County Commissioner, owner of Little Bridge Marina; Jennifer Maddoz, president/CEO Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama; Allen Millican, retired circuit judge, member of the Gadsden City Board of Education; Nanda Patel, community advocate and owner of Holiday Inn Express in Gadsden and Fort Payne, now retired; Jeff Prince, Rainbow City Council member; Tony Smith, manager, Alabama Power Company; Elaine Spearman, retired attorney, community advocate; Joe Taylor, Mayor of Rainbow City, businessower of Landcrafters; Spencer Williams, community relations manager, Alabama Power Company, and Weaver, human resource director, Stamped Products Inc.
The task force visited the Chattanooga Challenger Center, Weaver said, and walked among students, watching them as they worked on their mission. They were so engaged in what they were doing, he said, that they didn’t seem to notice the observers.
Those students had come from Memphis to the Center, and he said they paid a fee to come there.
“We want to make it so students don’t have to pay a dime,” he said.
Task force members said they want the center to be accessible for all students in the seven county area it will serve: Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, DeKalb, Etowah, Marshall and St. Clair.
Students from fifth-eighth grades would come to the center and spend most of a day, but task force members stressed that this is not just a field trip.
Teachers will engage students in lessons related to the trip before they make it, and will follow up on the experience when students return to school.
While the center would be in Etowah County, it will serve seven surrounding counties, with a potential to impact 30,000 students.
“We see this as a regional STEM center,” Rhea explained. Ideally, it will serve students within a 90-minute driving distance. She said she could see the facility used as well for summer camps, and possibly for businesses to conduct team-building exercises.
Maddox said the current plan is for the center to be open in 2025. The Community Foundation she heads will be dealing with the finances for the center.
A location for the center has been found in Rainbow City, and the taskforce has an impressive listing of funding commitments:
$8.5 million from the State of Alabama
$700,000-$800,00 from the City of Rainbow City – five acres of land for the center, site preparation, site groundskeeping, $10,000 a year for seven years, and a School Resource Office
$200,000 from the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama
$100,000 from the Etowah County Commission -- $25,000 a year for four years
$25,000 from the City of Attalla -- $5,000 a year for five years
$25,000 from the City of Hokes Bluff -- $5,000 a year for five years
$10,000 from the Etowah County Community Development Committee, District 28
$10,000 from the Etowah County Community Development Committee, District 29
$10,000 from the Etowah County Community Development Committee, District 30
There is a pending $2.4 million earmark from U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt.
The taskforce had raise a 10% match to get state funding and has done so.
Building and equipping the center is the large upfront cost, but there would be ongoing operating costs.
Task force members thanked Sen. Andrew Jones, R-Centre, who attended the meeting, for helping to get the state funding for the project.
However, the $8.5 million from the state would be the only state money for the project for 10 years.
Taskforce members are meeting with local school leaders, community leaders and elected officials in the counties that would be served by the center to seek financial support to make its operation feasible – specifically to make it possible to operate the center without charging students to attend.
Locally, Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce President Jennifer McCurdy welcomed the task force members.
Mayor Brian Baine, Council member Lynn Brewer, Fort Payne Schools Superintendent Brian Jett and DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Wayne Lyles were among a number of people interested in the center who attended the meeting.
