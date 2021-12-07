VFW Post 3128 recently announced it 2021 Program Education Scholarship recipients:
Teacher of the Year
• 1st Place, Samantha Stone, $100, Cornerstone Christian Academy
(Melissa Horsfield/8600/Cornerstone and Brandi Battles/2760/Wills Valley will be awarded 1st Place from Posts 8600 and 2760 in Gadsden.)
Patriots Pen
• 1st Place, Ryker Shankles, $100, Fort Payne Middle School
• 2nd Place, Margaret Trammell, $75, Fort Payne Middle School
• 3rd Place, Robert Swan, $5, Fort Payne Middle School
Voice of Democracy
• 1st Place, Sophia Wills, $100, Collinsville High School
• 2nd Place, Andrea Wainwright, $75, Collinsville High School
• 3rd Place, Rebekah Riddle, $50, Fort Payne High School
Total Hours Volunteered: 88 Hours
Total Miles Driven: 450
Auxiliary Participation: YES
Number of Schools: 18
Number of Entries:
Teacher of the Year – 3
Voice of Democracy – 9
Patriots Pen – 45
