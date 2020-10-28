UPS recognized as TFT top employee group for 2019 campaign

Employees of the North Fort Payne UPS Center who helped Marine Toys for Tots of DeKalb County in 2019 were recently recognized with a plaque as No. 1 Employee Group in last year’s campaign — raising $1,900 plus many needed toys.
Because of their support - and others throughout DeKalb County - our 2019 Marine Toys for Tots campaign was named No. 1 in the Southeast Region of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.
This region includes seven states, Puerto Rico, Guam and the US Virgin Islands.
UPS played a role in helping our Marines reach that milestone.
Most importantly, they helped us provide new Christmas toys for nearly 1,200 local children in need.
This 2020 campaign is a 180-degree turn from last year due to COVID. If your employee group wishes to hold an in-house toy drive / fundraiser, that would be a huge relief and help.
Contact our coordinator LaRue Hardinger @ larueha@yahoo.com.
