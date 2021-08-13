Little River Canyon has been a popular tourist spot for decades; from the falls and water holes, to the canyon itself, and even to the rock formations, there is something for everyone. Kaleb Kleiss-Hoeft, the new Interpretive Ranger and Public Information Officer, wants to make sure that everyone has a chance to experience such phenomenons.
“I’m looking forward to having more interactions with the people of this community…. Also working with volunteers, interns, our Youth Conservation Corps, kind of setting the stage and helping the next generation of park rangers,” said Kleiss-Hoeft.
A native of Sarasota, Fla., and an alum from the University of West Florida, Kleiss-Hoeft’s passion is in public service, which is also why he is in the Air Force Reserves, as well as pursuing his Master’s in international relations and global politics. But what had truly inspired him was a year-long road trip across the continental United States with his family in the late-2000s. While on the road, he gained a newfound appreciation for the land of this country and how it must be preserved and nurtured…and watching a ranger rappel off of Theodore Roosevelt on Mount Rushmore might have had something to do with his decision.
“It was during that trip…I realized that I wanted to be a part of preserving the lands of this nation for future generations,” he said.
Kleiss-Hoeft has worked at one other park, Fort Pickens, but he said Little River Canyon is a special park. What many people may not realize is that the canyon is a unique geographical landscape, with many calling it the “Grand Canyon of the East,” according to Kleiss-Hoeft. Because of this, he wants to instill this passion for the land into the next generation of park rangers, and other public officers.
“I wanted my kids, one day, to come back to see the same places I got to see, unadulterated, protected,” and he has been doing so, ever since college.
One of Kleiss-Hoeft’s goals is to educate visitors about the land, as well as its resources. According to him, there are two types of resources the land offers, things that are tangible and can be felt (air, trees, water), and the other is the unseen, a bit more abstract in nature; for him, the intangible resources “[would be] the people who have gone before us,” much like the Trail of Tears the canyon is well known for being a part of.
Overall, Kleiss-Hoeft is excited to begin this new journey as a new addition for the Little River family. The Little River Canyon Center has some upcoming events planned for the fall, including the Canyon Half Marathon on Oct. 9. Registration is now open at the Canyon Center’s website, with early registration fee is $50, with a $70 day of race fee. For more information on upcoming events, follow the Canyon Center Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.