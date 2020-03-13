Fort Payne to postpone informative session

The Fort Payne City Council will postpone its Tuesday night council meeting and reschedule it at the normal time of noon on Tuesday at the City Hall council chambers.
The meeting was scheduled at night with plans to hold an informative session directly after the regular council meeting to update the public on current and future projects. After recommendations from state and federal health officials for communities to avoid functions of large groups of people, the council decided to postpone the night meeting. The meeting was planned to discuss with the community the projects that the city has been working on.
Some projects have been completed, some are in progress and some are future projects that the council and city have looked at over the last three years.
Council President Brian Baine stated it’s very important for them to keep the public informed of what is going on and being discussed within the city.
“We were looking forward to having this meeting with the public, but due to unforeseen circumstances, we will postpone the meeting to a later date. As always, we welcome the communities input and ideas on how we can move our city move forward.”
The city has reviewed multiple projects over the last three years and Councilman Wade Hill said he wanted to put the projects on storyboards so the public could get a true visual of what some of the plans were.
“We want the public to see some of the projects we have been working on. Some of these projects have been completed over the last three years and some of them we are in the process of starting, while others may not fit in this current budget, but the plans are there for the next generation to work on,” Hill said.
The Fort Payne City Council has faced many tough issues during this tenure, but currently, they are looking at ways to protect the city from the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The Fort Payne City Council will hold their regular scheduled council meeting Tuesday at noon at city hall in the council chambers. The informative session meeting will be rescheduled at a later date.
