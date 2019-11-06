First Grade
All A’s
Tatum Andrus
Natalya Buffington
Kailyn Cooper
Katheryn Diaz Rocha
Alice Fowler
Braxton Meadows
Esmerelda Perez
Jose Rojas Hernandez
All A’s and B’s
Kenzlee Callahan
AnnaBelle Ferguson
Benjamin Green
Derek Hawkins
Thomas Mills
Arely Rojas Martinez
Second Grade
All A’s
Elizabeth Bailey
Jaydon Bain
Beau Barnes
Henry Galloway
Jonathan Miguel
All A’s and B’s
Waylon Blevins
Eunice Campos
Juan Castillo Martinez
Ella Dorough
Brandon Garcia
Darrell Gregory
Angel Hurtado
Addison Shoults
Camren Taylor
Elizabeth Wilbanks
Third Grade
All A’s
Claudia Diaz Rocha
Emerson Lingerfelt
Aubree Price
Ruben Rojas Pesina
All A’s and B’s
Axel Astrain
Hunter Blansit
Alyana DeSantis
Isabelle Ferguson
Hugo Garcia Lugo
Madeline Hamidian
Tristan Hartline
Lexie McCurter
Aimar Mendoza
James Morrow
Kylah Ogle
Judson Owens
Lucas Payne
Brayden Pedro Martinez
Eli Reese
Xavi Rodriguez Galvan
Melquisedec Torres
Fourth Grade
All A’s
Erin Dean
Edith DeLeon
Lesie Hernandez
Adyson Hughes
Elena Pritchett
All A’s and B’s
Jaiden Constanza
Michael Drorough
Trinity Hartline
Eunice Mendoza
Mary Morrow
Nelly Ramos Rosales
Ashlen Rojas Martinez
Fifth Grade
All A’s
Nigell Maier
Angel Mendoza
Alyssa Reese
Olivia Woods
All A’s and B’s
Michael Batey
William Blevins
Madison Clark
Jillian Cox
Sheyla Diaz Rocha
Abigail Ferguson
Annabelle Gifford
Santiago Gonzalez
Adleigh Lockett
Sixth Grade
All A’s
Antonio Bautista
Cooper Kirby
Kowen Worthey
All A’s and B’s
Cayley Blevins
McKenley Higdon
Jenna Kirk
Hayden Knowles
Aida Miguel
Angel Moreno
Chloe Palmer
Lainee Phillips
Amy Polk
Stevie Shull
Michelle Tomas
Luther Wright
Seventh Grade
All A’s
Samuel Collins
Johnny Day
Catherine Gifford
Thomas Hawkins
Nathaniel Maier
Johnny Mann
Jacqueline Morgan
All A’s and B’s
Ethan Bailey
Nathaniel Bain
Hayden Bullock
Stormy Burke
Destiny Collins
Miguel Hernandez
Drayton Higdon
Lila McElhaney
Elizabeth Morgan
Paxton Price
Angel Ramos Rosales
Esmeralda Sebastian Pedro
Charity Smith
Moises Torres
Eighth Grade
All A’s
Stephanie Diaz Rocha
Emily Maier
All A’s and B’s
Tessica Burke
Naomi Garcia
Vanessa Head
Bailey Pryor
Brant Smith
Brandon Vazquez
Ninth Grade
All A’s
Marco Aguirre Mendoza
Sophia Blair
Antonio Boyzo
Emma Harrison
Ella Holloway
Jenna McKenzie
Allie Pritchett
All A’s and B’s
Kendra Burgess
Carlos Character
Lydia Crane
Lindsay Elkins
Miguel Miguel
Monzerrat Salvador Mendoza
Ethan Smith
Gracie Welden
10th Grade
All A’s
Jacie O’Tinger
Mateo Tomas
All A’s and B’s
Ansley Blalock
Katelyn Boozer
Pacey Cooper
Ellanore Cox
Madison Durham
Lorena Fransisco
Erik Gelfenstein
Gentry Grisham
Austin Ingram
Roger McMahan
Maria Moreno Rojas
Mason Vest
11th Grade
All A’s
Marlene DeLeon
Justice Jones
Bridget Maier
Kristen Miller
Thomas Potts
Alissa Sweatman
All A’s and B’s
Jordan Burt
Marlenee Castro Perez
Kylee Elkins
Charles Fletcher
Lidia Galvan Mendoza
Luke Harrison
David Hatfield
Kaylynn Hugan
Aaron Millican
Britza Rojas Hernandez
Omar Segura Martinez
Johneil Steadman
Pamela Vasquez
Carley Verdon
12th Grade
All A’s
Joseph Chitwood
Joshua Elkins
Kylee Ewing
Kallie Ingram
Aaron Moore
All A’s and B’s
Eden Cavitt
Waylon Collins
Mattie McGee
Nancy Rocha
Juana Tomas
