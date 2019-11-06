First Grade

All A’s

Tatum Andrus

Natalya Buffington

Kailyn Cooper

Katheryn Diaz Rocha

Alice Fowler

Braxton Meadows

Esmerelda Perez

Jose Rojas Hernandez

All A’s and B’s

Kenzlee Callahan

AnnaBelle Ferguson

Benjamin Green

Derek Hawkins

Thomas Mills

Arely Rojas Martinez

Second Grade

All A’s

Elizabeth Bailey

Jaydon Bain

Beau Barnes

Henry Galloway

Jonathan Miguel

All A’s and B’s

Waylon Blevins

Eunice Campos

Juan Castillo Martinez

Ella Dorough

Brandon Garcia

Darrell Gregory

Angel Hurtado

Addison Shoults

Camren Taylor

Elizabeth Wilbanks

Third Grade

All A’s

Claudia Diaz Rocha

Emerson Lingerfelt

Aubree Price

Ruben Rojas Pesina

All A’s and B’s

Axel Astrain

Hunter Blansit

Alyana DeSantis

Isabelle Ferguson

Hugo Garcia Lugo

Madeline Hamidian

Tristan Hartline

Lexie McCurter

Aimar Mendoza

James Morrow

Kylah Ogle

Judson Owens

Lucas Payne

Brayden Pedro Martinez

Eli Reese

Xavi Rodriguez Galvan

Melquisedec Torres

Fourth Grade

All A’s

Erin Dean

Edith DeLeon

Lesie Hernandez

Adyson Hughes

Elena Pritchett

All A’s and B’s

Jaiden Constanza

Michael Drorough

Trinity Hartline

Eunice Mendoza

Mary Morrow

Nelly Ramos Rosales

Ashlen Rojas Martinez

Fifth Grade

All A’s

Nigell Maier

Angel Mendoza

Alyssa Reese

Olivia Woods

All A’s and B’s

Michael Batey

William Blevins

Madison Clark

Jillian Cox

Sheyla Diaz Rocha

Abigail Ferguson

Annabelle Gifford

Santiago Gonzalez

Adleigh Lockett

Sixth Grade

All A’s

Antonio Bautista

Cooper Kirby

Kowen Worthey

All A’s and B’s

Cayley Blevins

McKenley Higdon

Jenna Kirk

Hayden Knowles

Aida Miguel

Angel Moreno

Chloe Palmer

Lainee Phillips

Amy Polk

Stevie Shull

Michelle Tomas

Luther Wright

Seventh Grade

All A’s

Samuel Collins

Johnny Day

Catherine Gifford

Thomas Hawkins

Nathaniel Maier

Johnny Mann

Jacqueline Morgan

All A’s and B’s

Ethan Bailey

Nathaniel Bain

Hayden Bullock

Stormy Burke

Destiny Collins

Miguel Hernandez

Drayton Higdon

Lila McElhaney

Elizabeth Morgan

Paxton Price

Angel Ramos Rosales

Esmeralda Sebastian Pedro

Charity Smith

Moises Torres

Eighth Grade

All A’s

Stephanie Diaz Rocha

Emily Maier

All A’s and B’s

Tessica Burke

Naomi Garcia

Vanessa Head

Bailey Pryor

Brant Smith

Brandon Vazquez

Ninth Grade

All A’s

Marco Aguirre Mendoza

Sophia Blair

Antonio Boyzo

Emma Harrison

Ella Holloway

Jenna McKenzie

Allie Pritchett

All A’s and B’s

Kendra Burgess

Carlos Character

Lydia Crane

Lindsay Elkins

Miguel Miguel

Monzerrat Salvador Mendoza

Ethan Smith

Gracie Welden

10th Grade

All A’s

Jacie O’Tinger

Mateo Tomas

All A’s and B’s

Ansley Blalock

Katelyn Boozer

Pacey Cooper

Ellanore Cox

Madison Durham

Lorena Fransisco

Erik Gelfenstein

Gentry Grisham

Austin Ingram

Roger McMahan

Maria Moreno Rojas

Mason Vest

11th Grade

All A’s

Marlene DeLeon

Justice Jones

Bridget Maier

Kristen Miller

Thomas Potts

Alissa Sweatman

All A’s and B’s

Jordan Burt

Marlenee Castro Perez

Kylee Elkins

Charles Fletcher

Lidia Galvan Mendoza

Luke Harrison

David Hatfield

Kaylynn Hugan

Aaron Millican

Britza Rojas Hernandez

Omar Segura Martinez

Johneil Steadman

Pamela Vasquez

Carley Verdon

12th Grade

All A’s

Joseph Chitwood

Joshua Elkins

Kylee Ewing

Kallie Ingram

Aaron Moore

All A’s and B’s

Eden Cavitt

Waylon Collins

Mattie McGee

Nancy Rocha

Juana Tomas

