UGF Campaign aims for $200,000 goal

United Giver’s Fund (UGF) Executive Director Elizabeth McElrath updated volunteers last week on the campaign, which got underway on Oct. 14.
“Our goal this year is $200,000 and really needs to be met after not having campaign last year,” she said. “This helps to fund our member agencies through the next year.”
The organizations served by UGF include The Arc of DeKalb County, the Boy Scouts of America-Greater AL Council, Girl Scouts of North Central Alabama, Fort Payne-DeKalb County Child Development Center, Care Assurance Systems for the Aging and Homebound (CASA), CASA Helping Hands, the Salvation Army, Kelly’s Rainbow, Liberty Learning Foundation, and the United Service Organization (USO).
These organizations help adults with developmental disabilities, young people in need of empowerment to become better citizens, families in need of affordable child care services, the homebound elderly, disabled individuals, victims recovering from domestic violence, American troops and their families, and people needing emergency aid in the form of clothing, food, medicine, utility assistance, shelter, and transportation.
McElrath said the non-profit organization is working on getting a donation button added to its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/ugfdekalb. She is also educating the public that they can also donate through the Amazon Smile program. Online retailer Amazon.com allows shoppers to designate a charity to receive 0.5% of eligible purchases with no fees or extra costs. UGF is among the one million local and national eligible 501(c)(3) public charitable organizations able to receive this.
Tens of millions of products on AmazonSmile are eligible for donations, including some that cannot be found locally at retail stores.
To use AmazonSmile, simply go to smile.amazon.com on your web browser or activate AmazonSmile in the Amazon Shopping app on your iOS or Android phone within the Settings or Programs & Features menu. On your web browser, you can add a bookmark to smile.amazon.com to make it even easier to return and start your shopping with AmazonSmile.
The second UGF meeting/luncheon is planned for Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 12 p.m. at the VFW Post 3128 building at the fairgrounds.
