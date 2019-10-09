DeKalb Ambulance Service seeks CAAS accreditation

The DeKalb County Commission on Tuesday heard updates from DeKalb Ambulance Board Chairman Mike Leath regarding DAS’s process in becoming accredited.
Leath said the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services accreditation is designed to help emergency medical service agencies increase organizational performance and efficiency. He said the accreditation also increases clinical quality and decreases risk and liability as well.
“CAAS accreditation provides a template for making comprehensive organization changes that improve the overall performance of the organization,” Leath said. “An independent review validates that accredited agencies are adhering to the highest standards in the industry.”
Leath said working toward accreditation is a necessity at DAS.
“As we are moving forward in future things, as far as DAS and the hospital association is concerned, we are applying for advance accreditations through a couple of agencies,” he said.
The CAAS agency requires DAS personnel to make appearances before its appointing authority to report issues, progress of service, and future plans.
This particular accreditation comes through the American Ambulance Association and analyzes the EMS industry as a whole, Leath said.
“It looks at 20 of the most pressing issues that EMS needs to look at,” he said. “The highest of which is the quality of standards.”
Leath said CAAS accreditation is a “very high honor.” In present time, there are only 180 CAAS accredited agencies in 39 states in the United States, he said.
“At DAS, we are under a five-year plan and are trying to reach this accreditation and we are about half way though,” Leath said. “What this is going to do for us is it is going to increase our level of care. It is going to provide and encourage continuous reviews and help us meet the highest standards day in and day out.”
Leath said CAAS accreditation also helps decrease liability and increases community involvement within the specific communities each ambulance service provides service to.
“EMS is an ever-changing thing,” he said. “Right now, at DAS, we are in the process of having to rewrite all of our policies. Mr. [Michael] Posey, who is serving on our board, is on our policy committee and is working to get all of those policies rewritten up to CAAS standards.”
Leath said for the first time in its history, DAS has certified ambulance coverage within their billing office, certified ambulance compliance officers, certified ambulance privacy officers and has Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act privacy officers.
“All of them carry certification which can go toward this accreditation,” he said. “Never before has DAS had this.”
Leath said there are currently 52 full-time employees and 31 part-time employees working out of six stations within the county.
“In 2018, and again his year, we received the Culture of Excellence award from the Department of Public Health in the state of Alabama,” he said. “Our employees are very dedicated to the things we are trying to do.
Leath said the goal is to serve the community and with the CAAS accreditation, DAS will be better equipped to do that.
“We are providing a $10,000 scholarship to Northeast Alabama Community College as an EMS scholarship fund, which can be applied for by anyone,” he said. “We are doing a lot of things within the community to be able to spread out the knowledge and spread out the services that we are able to provide the people of this county with.”
The commission also:
• heard updates from DeKalb County Road Department Superintendent Tom Broyles
• reposted a job at the DeKalb County Road Department in District 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.