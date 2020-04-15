Weather service confirms two tornadoes struck DeKalb

The National Weather Service in Huntsville confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in DeKalb County during the Easter Sunday storms while a third ended in the county. Although the county was spared from major destruction, this week’s weather was the deadliest tornado outbreak in the U.S. since the April 2014 tornado outbreak, with at least 29 fatalities
reported.
Between 6:22-6:33 p.m., an EF-2 tornado touched down in Boaz with peak winds of 132 miles per hour. The tornado caused numerous trees to snap or be uprooted as it continued into the southern DeKalb County and caused sporadic tree damage before it dissipated near the intersection of County Roads 29 and 26.
An EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 95 miles per hour touched down between 9:50-9:54 p.m. half a mile to the west of Shiloh Community Church, damaging a barn. The tornado moved eastward along County Road 814. The greatest structural damage occurred at the church, with large sections of roof being damaged, and the walkway covering being removed. At this point the tornado was 154 yards wide with wind speeds of 95 mph. It moved east toward the Alabama/Georgia state line. Relatively minor damage occurred to several mobile homes, peeling back metal from the roofs, and snapping both hardwood and softwood trees. The tornado further strengthened and became larger in size after it crossed into Northwestern Georgia south of Trenton, Ga. The Dade County survey is incomplete.
Collinsville was hit by an EF-0 tornado with winds of 80 miles per hour between 10:22-10:28 p.m. as several trees were uprooted along and just east of N. Valley Ave. Large branches were snapped off trees as the tornado tracked east of County Road 822 before destroying a small barn shed along County Road 853.
At precisely the same time that twister moved through DeKalb County, an EF3 tornado touched down in Hamilton County, TN west of East Brainerd (near the Interstate 75 split and continuing on past Ooltewah and Collegedale), resulting in two deaths, 17 injuries and 150 structures damaged or destroyed.
Elsewhere in the NWS Huntsville region, there were also three twisters in Cullman County. Additional surveys and coordination with local partners will be required over the next few days, so this information may still change, according to NWS.
The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into categories based on wind speeds. EF0-EF1 tornados are considered “weak” with winds between 65 to 110 mph. An EF2 tornado is considered “strong” with winds between 111 to 135 mph. The one that hit two trailer parks in Murray County, Ga. and killed at least seven people was an EF2 tornado.
The East Chattanooga tornado was one of four EF3 tornadoes throughout the day, striking with winds estimated at around 145 mph, according to the NWS office in Morristown, Tenn. The day’s only EF4 tornado struck in South Central Mississippi, causing four deaths and major destruction with peak winds of 170 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.