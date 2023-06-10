DEKALB COUNTY - DeSoto State Park features nearly a dozen trails classified as: blue, orange, silver, white, red and boardwalk, family bike loop, Never Neverland, Vizzneyland, Chalet, Gilliam loop, and Unfinished Bridge.
Since March of 2014 DSP has been encouraging everyone who loves to hike or
bike to get
a trail log
and trek
the 20-plus
miles of
trails.
The log
allows for a date that each trail was explored and a Trail Trekkers Patch awaits those who complete the task and the form. Here are just a few details on a few of the trails.
The blue trail is 1.4 miles and classified as moderate. The trail is located just to the left of the Talmadge Butler Boardwalk Trail and ends at a junction with the orange trail. The Blue Trail can be used as a there and back or when used in conjunction with the orange trail makes for a nice loop.
The blue trail follows along the Laurel Creek and will take hikers to Lost Falls. The creek and falls flow seasonally, this is why the falls are named
At Lost Falls, hikers who go past the waterfall area to the end of the blue trail and decide to take the orange trail back will trek approximately 1.24 back to the Country Store boardwalk area.
The silver trail is also known as the campground trail, because it goes around the upper loop of DeSoto's improved campground. Marked with some silver blazes, and the occasional metal diamond on a tree to denote that this trail is also a mountain bike trail. The beauty of this trail is the mix of hardwood forest and rock outcroppings. This trail begins at the DeSoto Country Store and goes to the Civilian Conservation Corps Museum.
This trail is 2.7 miles and moderate. This trail can be extended when it connects with other trails.
Visitors may take a few minutes to visit the CCC Museum. Call ahead to ask about the hours of the museum. Back in the Depression days the CCC was developed to provide work for the unemployed while helping to preserve natural resources throughout the United States. This program ended up lasting nine years from March 1933 - June 1942. Stop by the museum to see how the CCC was used to develop DSP.
For those who like to backpack and camp explore the Never Neverland Trail.
This three-mile loop is open for biking and hiking and features one of the backpacking camp sites off the Neverland bypass that may be used by reservation only. This trail was once private property and visitors will see an old homeplace as they take this trail.
The Talmadge Butler Boardwalk trail was built in 1997. This trail is for people with all abilities. Wheelchair and stroller accessibility allows everyone to take a stroll through the woods. The trail meanders through the forest and ends up at a small waterfall with wooden benches. The peaceful setting invites visitors to sit and enjoy nature.
Classifications of easy, moderate, and difficult are relative. They are generally classified based on what a healthy person could handle. Most trails have rocky terrain and tree roots and some changes in elevation. Each season presents a new interpretation of the various trails as foliage changes. Remember, you can take the same trail twice, but you will never take the same hike twice. To find more information, trail maps, and logs go to www.alapark.com/parks/desoto-state-park/hiking.
