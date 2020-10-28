Rainsville police chief resigns, effective Nov. 1

The Rainsville City Council accepted Rainsville Police Chief Kevin Smith's resignation during last Monday's regular council meeting, effective Nov. 1, 2020.
“It was my honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Rainsville for four years,” Smith said. “I felt it was time for me to move on for the betterment of myself and my family. I wish the Rainsville Police Department all the luck in the world.”
Smith was appointed to the post in early 2017 following the resignation of former police chief Johnny Stewart.
Smith resigned after serving over three years in the position. During his time as Rainsville Police Chief, Smith worked on grants and fundraisers to help fund improvements in the police department.
He also stayed active in the community year-round from visiting local schools to hosting the departments' annual Shop with a Cop fundraiser and teaming up with the group Vet to Vet Crisis to providing Rape Prevention and Sexual Harassment (SHARPS) classes.
Before taking his post, Smith served as an investigator for nine months, and before that, he had worked for the Fort Payne Police Department for two years.
A 1992 graduate of Sylvania High School, Smith pursued a career in law enforcement, moving to Tennessee, where he served on the Tullahoma Police Department before relocating back home.
