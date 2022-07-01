Stockade prepares to open downtown

Four friends are working toward opening a new bar and restaurant in the downtown Fort Payne space previously occupied by the F.C. Weiss Eatery and Pub. The Stockade will open as soon as the Alabama Beverage Control Board completes its paperwork. The business has already gone through the municipal process.
They initially hoped to open this weekend, but they’re now targeting the date of the next Third Saturday Sunset Cruise-In event in downtown Fort Payne on July 16. In the meantime, they’re still hiring cooks, servers and dishwashers.
Co-owner Jeffery Jones Shields brings 15 years of experience to the enterprise, working for companies like Panda Express, McDonalds, Captain D’s, Alabama State University and Troy University. He said this opportunity gives him the chance to finally make his own company money.
“We are very excited to be here,” Shields said.
The other owners are Cody Spearin, Juston Jones and Joshua Bolton. They’ve hired General Manager Sonya Allen and Brandi Parker leads the kitchen staff.
They said they want to “bring entertainment back to the entertainment district,” alluding to recent events that have put the brakes on downtown leisure offerings. N.Y.M.D. remains closed for the foreseeable future since its alcohol license was in the name of the owner, who was killed in a tragic accident this spring. One of the former bartenders there, Lyndsy Brooks, is set to serve drinks at The Stockade.
F.C. Weiss opened in December 2019 and was among several new businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic when most shut down the following March. Owner Sean Edwards closed the doors permanently in February 2022 and put the venue on the market for another buyer. The owners of the Stockade had the inside track on seizing the opportunity and reached the joint decision to make it happen.
The look and taste of the new restaurant will not be all that different from what guests grew accustomed to at F.C. Weiss, but the owners do want to add more variety, especially with regard to the type of musical entertainment offered.
The Stockade will offer a family-friendly environment until 8 or 9 p.m., then it will shift to more of a bar atmosphere and nightlife.
“We’re trying to bring nightlife to Fort Payne and offer things for the younger crowd,” said co-owner Cody Spearin. “Most places here only have country music. We want to have things for everybody – your Hispanic crowd, your LGBTQ crowd, for example. The food menu will include wings, burgers, and barbeque. Every third Saturday, we’re going to offer a seafood broil for the town. For the kids, we’ll have grilled cheese sandwiches and hot dogs. Initially, we’re just going to do delivery in the immediate area of downtown. We’ll have to do Door Dash until we can get our own set up.”
