NACC pays tribute to Ann Everett, founder of theatre department

Ann Everett, founder of the Northeast Alabama Community College theatre, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Mrs. Everett was 81 years old.
Ann Everett was the driving force behind the Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) Theatre Department, establishing the department and serving as director of the successful program for 21 years. Her legacy at Northeast has impacted countless individuals and will continue to influence the community for generations to come.
“Northeast lost a great friend and contributor with the passing of Mrs. Ann Everett,” remembers NACC President Dr. David Campbell.” “In fact, her vision, talent, and plain hard work led to the founding of our renowned Theater Department. She used her magic to put on wonderful plays at the college – then on a shoestring budget. She found such great talent in our area, talent that we ourselves did not know we had.”
Current NACC Director of Theatre Kayleigh Smith reflected on her experience with Mrs. Everett, saying, “Ann Everett built a legacy here at the NACC Theatre. She started a program that has touched so many lives over the years, including mine. I auditioned for Ann over 20 years ago, having no clue that I would eventually follow in her footsteps as Director of Theatre. She cast me in my very first production at NACC—something that changed my life forever! I will forever be grateful for the incredible Ann Everett.”
Dr. Campbell continued, “Her efforts, supported by former President Charles Pendley, led to our wonderful theater building. Other contributors to the NACC Theatre Department, such as former Director Mark Webb and current Director Kayleigh Smith, have carried us to all new heights. I am very saddened personally by her passing. She was a warm and encouraging person who made a difference in our world.”
Aside from her contributions to and involvement in the NACC Theatre Department, Mrs. Everett was a member of Randall’s Chapel United Methodist Church and was involved in many other community organizations. In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Everett’s family has requested donations be made to the NACC Foundation or to the Alzheimer’s Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.