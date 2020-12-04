Chestnut Grove to host Drive-thru Nativity

Buckle up this holiday season for Chestnut Grove Baptist Church’s Drive-Thru Nativity experience.
The two-day drive-thru Nativity is Saturday, Dec. 12 and Sunday, Dec. 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Nativity Coordinator Branda Taylor said this is the first year Chestnut Grove Baptist Church has hosted a drive-thru Nativity.
“We’ve had live nativities in the past, but this is the first time that we’ve hosted a drive-through Nativity,” she said.
Taylor said guests can look forward to 10 different live scenes to enjoy.
“It starts with the scene where Gabriel appears to Mary and walks you through the different steps and situations leading up to the birth of Christ,” she said. “We have around 75 people participating, ranging from two years of age to members in their 80’s.”
Among the many set-ups, Taylor said there will be a miniature Bethlehem complete with an open market featuring several goods including produce, fabrics, pottery and townspeople.
“We have a dress rehearsal this Friday and we will have a better idea of how long it will take to go through it,” she said. “We are imagining it will take vehicles about 10 minutes to drive through slowly and enjoy seeing it all.”
To maximize the experience, drivers can tune in to 92.5 FM radio station to hear background music from the comfort of their vehicles.
“Our Praise Band has recorded the music that will be playing in the background as people go through and see the nativity scene,” said Taylor.
‘Mary, Did You Know?,’ a Christmas song addressing Mary, mother of Jesus, written by Mark Lowry in 1984, will also play through the radio, Taylor said as the Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Shadow Drama group performs.
“Every 30 minutes our shadow team will be putting on a shadow drama on the front porch to the song ‘Mary, Did You Know?” she said. “After vehicles go through the drive-thru Nativity, they will be able to pull around and park by the front porch and enjoy the drama.”
The Shadow Drama group comprises around 12 teenagers who Taylor said have been practicing for their performance since October.
“We are really excited,” she said. “We talked about having a live Nativity after Christmas last year and as COVID-19 entered our world, it seemed like maybe that would be a good idea this year.”
Taylor said they would follow the CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19 by grouping church members in each scene with members of the same household.
“We are observing as much social distancing and safety as possible so we are not mixing families and people have felt safer about participating,” she said. “Some people will be wearing masks if that makes them feel more comfortable.”
For visitors, Taylor said they would be able to experience all aspects of the Nativity from their vehicles.
Greeters will be posted at the entrances to help direct traffic and remind drivers to tune into the local radio station and turn their lights off as they enter the nativity.
“The way our church is designed, drivers can make a loop around our church and then end around the front where the shadow drama will take place,” Taylor said.
Preparations are currently underway as the scenery is being assembled for the upcoming event. Taylor invites the public to come out and enjoy Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Drive-Thru Nativity.
“It’s something that you can bring your kids to and you don’t have to worry about getting out of your car, coming in contact with others outside your house, or being cold,” said Taylor. “Bring your family and enjoy seeing the story of the birth of Jesus.”
Chestnut Grove Baptist Church is located on County Road 743 Henagar, Alabama 35978.
