Snead State Community College is proud to announce the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. Students must hold a minimum of 3.50-3.99 grade point average and be enrolled in 12 or more hours of regular college level courses to be eligible for the Dean’s List.
Collinsville
• Jacob Ray Dutton
Crossville
•Ayssa Jade Cook, Zuleyma Franco Figueroa, Jerika Riley Gary, Gustavo Adan Hernandez, Harley R. Hicks, Jessica Ramirez Diaz, and Yuliana Vega
Dawson
• Chancelor Griffen Autwell, Davey Jarrett Graham, and Hailey Marie Haston
Fort Payne
• Dylan Blake Evans and Brady A. Moses.
