Ider alumnus awards work ethic scholarship

Sydney McKay, of Ider High School was recently awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Jacob Smith, an alumnus of IHS.
After contacting the schools counselor, Priscilla Frazier, Smith said he wanted to give the scholarship to a deserving student who was “involved in the community, worked hard and had a good attitude.”
Frazier mirrored the guidelines of the Mike Rowe Work Ethic Scholarship application by allowing students to sign a Work Ethic Pledge and fill out an application. Smith chose McKay for the award, who he said was a “very worthy student.”
“Miss Sydney McKay is a very talented young lady that exhibits all the qualifications,” Frazier said. “She worked very hard through school and completed more than 30 hours at the Northeast Community College. She worked at Howards Restaurant in Ider and she is also an entrepreneur. She designs gorgeous hats and sells them.”
Jacob Smith would like to challenge every business or successful entrepreneur to pay it forward by giving local scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.