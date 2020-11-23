The DeKalb County Board of Education swore in re-elected board member Randy Peppers and newcomer Chris Andrews during the Thursday night board meeting.
“We are excited to have this time to administer the oath of office to our re-elected chairman [Randy Peppers] and newly elected member Chris Andrews,” said DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett.
Administering the oath of office Thursday night was Circuit Judge Jeremy Taylor, who swore in Peppers and Andrews.
Both parties swore to uphold the Constitution of the United States and Alabama and execute the position to the best of their abilities.
Incumbent Peppers ran unopposed for re-election as a Republican in District One. Andrews (R) qualified for District Two, taking the vacant seat formerly occupied for 18 years by Mark Richards, who chose not to run for re-election.
Peppers said he appreciates the opportunity once again to serve District one and the DeKalb County Schools.
He said looking back at the past six years, he sees many significant accomplishments come to pass with everyone working together, keeping in mind the students who are the number one focus and the employees of DeKalb County.
“I think about this past year and all the difficulties we’ve been going through, and I am amazed at the work our employees are doing around the county,” said Peppers. “No matter what area they work in, I’ve been amazed at their effort and how they’ve overcome this difficult time.”
Peppers took a moment to commend the students in their desire to stay in school and welcome Andrews on board.
“[Andrews] has a lot of years in the school system and his knowledge is going to be valuable to us,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed the past terms working with board members and I am looking forward to this new term.”
Andrews took the floor, saying he appreciates the opportunity to serve on the board and is looking forward to being an asset for District two and all DeKalb County Schools.
“I am excited for the growth that already occurred and will continue to occur during our service together,” he said. “I look forward to working with Dr. Barnett and all the staff of DeKalb County Schools, especially the board members.”
Andrews said that even though he is a board of education retiree with 25 years of teaching and administration experience, he knows he still has a lot to learn.
“I want to thank my family for their support in me pursuing this,” he said. “I appreciate your support and I look forward to the journey.”
Current board members Carol Hiett, Monty Darwin and vice-chairman Robert Elliott took the opportunity to commend Peppers for his work and dedication over the years.
Board members also welcomed Andrews and thanked him for willing to step into a new role and serve the citizens of DeKalb County.
Barnett said holding a seat on the board is an honor none of them take lightly and is special to the communities and schools.
“You have been elected to represent the communities in which you reside but also the greater community of DeKalb County Schools and all the students,” he said.
Barnett said votes cast during meetings represent value and importance for current and future students, parents, and the future of the community.
“We definitely want to thank the families for coming and being here. I know as a board member and superintendent, your family’s support means a whole lot to you,” he said. “Sometimes there’s some challenging decisions and things people are not always going to like but it's always nice to know you have their support.”
