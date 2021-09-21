Pam Miles named to DeKalb County Democratic Executive Committee

On Thursday, September 16, 2021 the DeKalb County Democratic Executive Committee unanimously elected longtime political activist and Henagar resident Pam Miles as County Chair. Miles is a life-long Democrat who has actively served in a variety of local, municipal, state and nationwide campaigns since 1992.
Previously, Miles served as Vice President for fundraising for DeKalb County Democrats and served as President of the Madison County Democratic Women.
Miles was instrumental in organizing the Alabama Democratic Women, which is an affiliate of the National Federation of Democratic Women, the only women’s organization formally recognized by the Democratic National Committee.
Upon accepting the office of chair, Miles stated, “Even though this is an challenging task, I’m excited about this opportunity to serve the DeKalb County Democrats. This is a place where I grew up and the community is ready to get involved. Right now, going into the 2022 mid-terms, this is an excellent time to grow our local party and make sure our voices are heard.”
